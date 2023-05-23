Dead – Death – Obituary News : 7 Shocking Tamil Celeb Suicides

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Loss of Seven Tamil Celebrities

The entertainment industry is known for its glitz and glamour, but beneath the surface lies a darker reality. The loss of famous or generally regarded stars is bound to have a lasting impact, but in this specific case, the deaths of seven well-known celebrities shocked both their fellow stars and the entire audience. Take a look at the famous seven Tamil deaths of celebrities and the entire story behind their deaths.

V.J. Chithra

Chitra used to be a VJ before joining Vijay TV, when she played the renowned Mullai in Pandian Store. She was found hanging in her hotel room in Chennai’s Nazarathpettai location on December 9, 2020, when she was 28 years old. Her sudden death left her colleagues and fans in shock. Chithra’s death was widely reported in the media and many people paid tribute to her on social media.

Kunal V Singh

On February 7, 2008, actor Kunal Singh, age 31, committed suicide. He was discovered hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai flat. His most notable performances were in Kollywood films like Kadhalar Dhinam and Punnagai Desam. His death left his fans in shock and disbelief.

Silk Smitha

Silk Smitha was a popular actress known for her bold and glamorous roles in Tamil films. After completing a shooting session on September 22, 1996, Smitha called her friend Anuradha to talk about a stressful, serious problem. Smitha turned up in her hotel room later that morning, having hung herself from the ceiling fan. Her death was a shock to the entire industry and her fans.

Sabarna Anand

On November 11, 2016, 29-year-old actress VJ Sabarna Anand was reportedly discovered dead in her Maduravoyal, Chennai, home. She gained popularity for her roles in the plays Pudhu Kavidhai and Pasamalar & Sondha Bandham. The reason behind her death is still unknown, but it left her fans and colleagues in shock.

Sai Prashanth

On March 13, 2016, the 30-year-old actor Sai Prashanth reportedly passed away from drinking poisoned beverages. He reportedly struggled with depression due to personal issues. He has acted in a number of films, including Thamarai, Ilavarasi, Annamalai, and Selvi. His sudden death left his fans and colleagues in shock.

Shobhana

On January 10, 2011, actress Shobana, who was 31, committed suicide at her home in Chennai’s Kotturpuram housing board complex. Her roles in Meendum Meendum Sirippu, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, and Jegan Mohini made her a family name. Her death shocked the Tamil film industry and her fans.

Prathyusha

Prathyusha was in a relationship with her schoolmate, Siddhartha Reddy. Due to opposition from Siddhartha’s family, the two of them resolved to end their lives. They both took poison before passing away on February 23, 2002. Their death left a deep impact on their families and friends.

In conclusion, the loss of these seven Tamil celebrities has left a lasting impact on their fans and the entire industry. Their sudden deaths have raised many questions about mental health and the pressure that comes with being in the entertainment industry. It is important to remember them and honor their memories, while also raising awareness about mental health and the need for support and resources for those struggling with mental illness.

Tamil film industry suicide cases Famous Tamil actors who committed suicide Shocking suicides in Tamil cinema Mental health issues in Tamil celebrities Understanding the pressure of fame in Tamil entertainment industry

News Source : filmibeat.com

Source Link :7 Famous Tamil Celebrities Whose Suicide Shocked the Entire Industry – FilmiBeat/