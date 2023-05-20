Dead – Death – Obituary News : 70% Youth in India Die in Road Accidents: Report

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Road Accidents in India: A Growing Concern

India has surpassed the United States and China in terms of road accidents. In the past decade, over 14 lakh people have lost their lives in road accidents in India, with more than 60 lakh people getting injured. Shockingly, 70% of these accidents involve young adults.

Uttar Pradesh: The Deadliest State

Despite efforts to curb road accidents, Uttar Pradesh has seen the highest number of fatalities in the past six years. In 2021 alone, 21,227 people lost their lives in road accidents in the state. Shockingly, 23.05% of these fatalities were young adults between the ages of 18 and 25. This is a concerning trend as these individuals are the future of the country and their families.

The Importance of Road Safety

The safety of travel on India’s 62 lakh-kilometer road network has become a growing concern. Road accidents are caused by a lack of awareness of traffic rules and regulations, and careless driving. According to traffic experts, 90% of drivers lack knowledge of traffic signals or rules. They obtain their driving licenses without proper training.

The Need for Helmets on Two-Wheeler Vehicles

The majority of road accident fatalities are caused by head injuries. Despite this, many riders, especially young adults, do not wear helmets. The helmet must meet BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) standards with an ISI mark and a 4151 standard. The helmet strip must be fastened correctly, with a gap of one finger in the strap and chin. The cushion inside the helmet must be in good condition and not broken. Helmets should be changed every 3-4 years or sooner if damaged.

The Growing Concern for Road Safety in Uttar Pradesh

The number of fatalities due to road accidents continues to rise in Uttar Pradesh. In 2015, 17,666 people lost their lives, rising to

News Source : Ramkrishna Vajpei

Source Link :road accidents report revealed 70 percent accident death of youth in india Latest News in Hindi, Newstrack Samachar, Aaj Ki Taja Khabar/