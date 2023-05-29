Dead – Death – Obituary News : “71-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed – The Guardian”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering James Cross: A Life Cut Short

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of James R. Cross, who was tragically stabbed to death on Saturday morning in Plumas County at the age of 38. James was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile. His death has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

The Tragic Incident

On Saturday morning, a woman called 911 to report a fire in her home in the 600 block of Edwards Avenue. When first responders arrived, they discovered James, who had been stabbed in the chest. Despite their best efforts, James passed away at the scene.

It is unclear what led to the altercation that resulted in James’ death. However, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Owen Magers in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we hope that justice will be served.

A Life Well-Lived

James was born on September 10, 1983, in Plumas County, where he lived his entire life. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. Those who knew him best describe him as a caring and generous person who always put others before himself.

James had a passion for the outdoors and spent much of his free time hunting and fishing. He was also an avid sports fan and loved cheering on his favorite teams. But perhaps his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends.

James will be remembered for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his unwavering loyalty to those he loved. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.

A Community in Mourning

James’ death has had a profound impact on the Plumas County community. Many are struggling to come to terms with the senseless violence that took his life. There is a deep sense of sadness and loss that will not soon fade.

However, in the midst of this tragedy, there is also an outpouring of love and support for James’ family and friends. The community has come together to offer condolences and to honor James’ memory.

A Legacy of Love

While James’ life was cut short far too soon, his legacy of love and kindness will live on. Those who knew him will remember him for his unwavering devotion to his family and friends, his infectious smile, and his generous spirit.

As we mourn the loss of James, let us also celebrate his life and the impact he had on those around him. Let us honor his memory by living our lives with the same kindness and compassion that he showed to others.

Rest in peace, James. You will be deeply missed.

News Source : the guardian obits

Source Link :James Cross Obituary, 71-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death – the guardian obits/