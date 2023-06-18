Dead – Death – Obituary News : 72-hour Heatwave in UP’s Ballia Hospital: 54 Dead, 400 Hospitalised

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

54 Deaths in Ballia District Hospital: Is the Heatwave to Blame?

The scorching heatwave that has gripped the northern parts of India has claimed at least 54 lives at the Ballia district hospital in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days. The situation has raised concerns about the lack of preparedness of the healthcare system in the state, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, on June 15, 154 people were admitted to the Ballia district hospital, and 23 died. On June 16, 137 people were admitted, and 20 succumbed. On June 17, 11 deaths were reported. Officials claimed that these deaths happened due to different reasons amid the heatwave in the district.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe into the matter, and a committee was formed headed by two director-level health department officials. As per the latest reports, the chief medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Diwakar Singh, has been removed from his post for “giving a careless statement on deaths caused by heatwave without having proper information.”

Singh had earlier said, “All the deceased were old and had some ailment. Because of the heat, those diseases aggravated, and they were brought in serious condition to the hospital and died during treatment and tests. This was despite all arrangements for medicines and treatment.”

The situation in Ballia district hospital has once again highlighted the inadequate healthcare infrastructure in India, especially in the rural areas. The lack of proper medical facilities, trained healthcare professionals, and essential medicines, coupled with the shortage of oxygen and beds during the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to an unprecedented crisis in the country.

The healthcare system in India is already struggling, and the heatwave has only added to its woes. With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country, the risk of heat-related illnesses and deaths has increased significantly. The situation is particularly alarming for the elderly, children, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

To address the situation, the government needs to take immediate and concrete steps to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the country. There is a need for better coordination between the central and state governments, increased funding for healthcare, and the recruitment of more healthcare professionals.

Moreover, the government needs to focus on creating awareness among the people about the risks of heat-related illnesses and ways to prevent them. This includes staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, and taking regular breaks in cool, shaded areas.

In conclusion, the tragic deaths at the Ballia district hospital are a reminder of the urgent need to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in India. The government needs to take proactive measures to ensure that people have access to quality healthcare, especially during emergencies like the current heatwave. It is only by working together that we can overcome this crisis and build a healthier, more resilient India for all.

