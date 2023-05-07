Dead – Death – Obituary News : 72-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Intimate Video Posted on Porn Site

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide in Assam: Elderly Man Takes His Life Following Viral Video of Sexual Encounter

A shocking incident has emerged from the Jorhat district of Assam where a 72-year-old man committed suicide after a video of him engaging in sexual activity with a college student went viral on social media. The incident has sent shockwaves across the state, highlighting the brutal and inhumane nature of cybercrime that is plaguing our society.

According to reports, the man was honey-trapped by a 22-year-old woman named Darshana Bharali, who forced him to have sex with her while secretly recording the act. She later uploaded the video on pornographic websites, which quickly spread on social media platforms.

The woman was arrested along with two others after the incident came to light, and investigations revealed that her laptop contained private videos of her with other men in the area. The police stated that the woman was recording the videos to earn money from pornographic sites, highlighting the ugly side of the internet that allows people to exploit others for financial gain.

The incident has raised several questions, including the safety of vulnerable individuals who are often targeted by cybercriminals for their selfish motives. The elderly man, who was unmarried, was likely lonely and vulnerable, making him an easy target for the woman’s malicious intentions.

The fact that the video went viral on social media shows how easily such sensitive content can be shared and circulated without any regard for the privacy and dignity of the individuals involved. It is a reminder of the need for stricter laws and regulations to address cybercrime and protect individuals from harm.

Moreover, the incident also highlights the need for greater awareness and education on cyber safety and the responsible use of technology. It is essential to educate people about the risks and consequences of sharing personal information and engaging in inappropriate behavior online.

The tragic suicide of the elderly man is a stark reminder of the devastating effects of cybercrime and the urgent need for action to combat it. The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation from across the country, with many calling for justice for the victim and stricter laws to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

In conclusion, the incident is a wake-up call for all of us to be more vigilant and responsible when using technology, especially social media. It is crucial to prioritize the safety and well-being of individuals and take a strong stand against cybercrime and its perpetrators. Let us work together to create a safer and more secure digital world for all.

News Source : Kerala Kaumudi

Source Link :72-year-old man commits suicide after college girl uploads their intimate video on porn site – INDIA – GENERAL/