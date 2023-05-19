Dead – Death – Obituary News : 72-Year-Old Inmate Dies at William Donaldson Prison

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

72-year-old Inmate Dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

A 72-year-old inmate serving a life sentence has died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Birmingham. The deceased, Charles Braswell, had been incarcerated for robbery since 1986, following his conviction in Covington County.

Unresponsive in Infirmary

Medical staff found Braswell unresponsive in the prison infirmary at 4:48 a.m., where he was being treated for several health issues. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at 5:06 a.m.

No Evidence of Foul Play

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, a postmortem examination found no evidence of trauma or foul play associated with Braswell’s death. However, the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Investigation Underway

As per protocol, the Alabama Department of Correction is investigating the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s death.

A Life Sentence Cut Short

Charles Braswell’s death marks the end of a long and difficult journey for the convicted robber. While he was no doubt punished for his crime, his life sentence has been cut short before he could fully serve his time.

Reflecting on the System

As with any instance of inmate death, Braswell’s passing raises questions about the prison system and its treatment of incarcerated individuals. Is the system doing enough to care for those in its custody? Are inmates receiving proper medical attention and treatment? These are important questions that require ongoing attention and reflection.

Final Thoughts

Charles Braswell’s death is a tragedy for his loved ones and a reminder of the human cost of incarceration. While we cannot undo the past, we must continue to work towards a more just and equitable system that prioritizes rehabilitation and care for all individuals involved.

News Source : The Trussville Tribune

