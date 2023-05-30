Dead – Death – Obituary News : 72-Year-Old Inmate Passes Away at Tecumseh Prison

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

72-Year-Old Inmate Dies at Nebraska State Correctional Institution

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Michael Bedel, a 72-year-old inmate, passed away on Monday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Although the cause of his death is yet to be determined, Bedel was being treated for a medical condition. Bedel was serving a 25- to 30-year sentence for first-degree and third-degree sexual assault out of Platte County. He began serving his sentence in 2010.

As is the case for all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will meet to review the death.

Dashboard Camera Captures Motorist Driving Into Wildfire in Canada

A video captured from the dashcam of a car traveling through Halifax in Canada shows the moment a motorist drove straight into the hellscape of a massive wildfire in the area. The footage is a terrifying reminder of the dangers of wildfires.

Most Dangerous Cities in Nebraska

The FBI has released data on the most dangerous cities in Nebraska, based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in cities of at least 10,000. The violent crimes include murder, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, and the numbers are for 2019, the most recent year for which data is available.

Omaha: In 2019, the state’s largest city with a population of 470,481 people had 2,833 violent crimes for a rate of 6.13 per 1,000. Grand Island: With a population of 51,821 and 236 violent crimes, the largest of the Tri Cities had a 2019 rate of 4.55 per 1,000 people. Lincoln: The Star City had a population of 291,128 with 1,115 violent crimes, a rate of 3.83 per 1,000. North Platte: With a population of 23,705 and 89 violent crimes, the city had a rate of 3.75 per 1,000. Scottsbluff: The city of 15,862 had 53 violent crimes for a rate of 3.34 per 1,000 in 2019. South Sioux City: With 30 violent crimes in 2019 and a population of 12,771 (the smallest on our list), the city in northeast Nebraska had 2.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.

It is important to note that with only eight violent crimes in 2019, Boys Town had a rate of 13.82 per 1,000 people, which is a misleading statistic because it only had a population of 579 in 2019.

It is crucial to stay vigilant and aware of the dangers in our communities to ensure our safety.

News Source : JournalStar.com

Source Link :72-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh prison/