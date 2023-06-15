Dead – Death – Obituary News : 79 Migrants Dead, Hundreds Missing After Greece Boat Sinks

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At least 79 migrants have died after their boat sank off the coast of Peloponnese, Greece’s coastguard said on Wednesday. The vessel capsized in international waters in the Ionian Sea, and the rescue operation was complicated by strong winds. About 100 people were rescued, but there are fears for scores of women and children as most of the survivors were men, which is unusual for a migrant group of this size. The survivors are mainly from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt. The boat sank in around 10 to 15 minutes, according to a government spokesman. The engine had failed shortly before the vessel went down.

The International Organization for Migration said initial reports suggest up to 400 people were on board the boat. The coastguard spokesman said the search and rescue operation would continue during the night with flares fired by a C-130 military transport plane. Greece’s interim prime minister declared three days of mourning for the victims.

Greece has been one of the main landing points for tens of thousands of people seeking to reach Europe from Africa and the Middle East. Another 90 people in a sailboat, more than a third of them children, were rescued near the island of Cythera over the weekend.

Greece, Italy and Spain are among the nations that have been handling the arrival of undocumented migrants. However, they claim that they are unfairly tasked with this responsibility. The Greek government recently came under international pressure over video footage reportedly showing the forceful expulsion of migrants who were set adrift at sea.

