Dead – Death – Obituary News : 7th NEET student suicide in Kota, Rajasthan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NEET Candidate Commits Suicide in Kota

The body of a 15-year-old NEET candidate was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room in Kota, Rajasthan. This is the second case of suspected suicide in the last four days in the coaching hub Kota. The student, Dhanesh Kumar Sharma, was a resident of Khurja town in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh and had come to Kota a month ago to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) at a coaching centre.

Details of the Incident

Kunhari SHO Ganga Sahai Sharma said that the student had dinner on Wednesday night and went to his room number 110. His parents called him repeatedly but he didn’t answer so they got worried. He asked a boy from his own city living in Kota to know the condition of his son. The SHO said that when the boy and the hostel warden entered Dhanesh’s room on Thursday morning, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Possible Reason for Suicide

Jurisdictional officer Shankar Lal said that the stress of home and studies seems to be the reason for the suicide. However, no suicide note has been recovered from his room and the real cause of his death will be ascertained. This year, at least seven students studying in various coaching centers in Kota have died allegedly by suicide. According to statistics, 15 students committed suicide in the coaching hub last year. Over 2.25 lakh students are expected to enroll in various coaching centers in the city this academic session to clear the entrance exams for medical and engineering colleges.

NEET UG 2023: Odisha Student Jailed for Greed

In another incident related to NEET, an Odisha student came to Ranchi from Rajasthan to give the exam but landed in jail for his greed of 1 lakh. The student, identified as Ramesh Kumar, had promised to pay 1 lakh to someone in Ranchi to provide him with a fake ID card to appear in the exam. However, he was caught by the police and is now facing serious charges.

Previous Incident of NEET Candidate Suicide

On Monday, 22-year-old Mohammed Naseed, a resident of Bengaluru, allegedly jumped from the tenth floor of a multi-storey building after giving the NEET-UG examination this year, due to which he died.

Conclusion

The incidents of suicide by NEET candidates highlight the immense pressure and stress that students face while preparing for the entrance exam. It is important for parents, teachers, and coaching centers to provide emotional support and guidance to students during this crucial time. The authorities should also take steps to ensure the mental well-being of students and prevent such tragic incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : BLiTZ

Source Link :Rajasthan: Another NEET student commits suicide in Kota, 7th death so far this year/