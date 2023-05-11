Dead – Death – Obituary News : 7th student suicide this year in Kota, Rajasthan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Again: Another NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide in Kota

It is a sad day for the education community as another NEET aspirant has been found hanging in his hostel room in Kota. The fifteen-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh had come to Kota to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), considered to be one of the toughest medical entrance exams in India. This is the second suspected suicide case in Kota in just four days, raising concerns about the impact of intense coaching on young students.

The Pressure of NEET Coaching

Kota, located in the state of Rajasthan, is known as the coaching capital of India. Every year, thousands of students from across the country come to Kota to prepare for entrance exams like NEET and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) for admission to India’s top engineering and medical colleges. While the city boasts of some of the best coaching institutes in the country, it is also notorious for the intense pressure on students.

Students in Kota are known to study for more than 12 hours a day, with many attending coaching classes for up to 8 hours. The pressure to perform is high, and the competition is cut-throat. Students are constantly evaluated, and their performance is closely monitored by their teachers and parents. The stress of not being able to keep up with expectations can lead to mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.

The Impact of the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the situation for students in Kota. With schools and coaching centers closed for months, students have had to rely on online classes and self-study. The lack of face-to-face interaction with teachers and peers has made it even harder for students to cope with the pressure. Many students have reported feeling isolated, anxious, and overwhelmed.

Furthermore, the pandemic has also brought financial hardships for many families. With the loss of jobs and income, some parents are unable to afford the high fees charged by coaching institutes in Kota. This has forced many students to drop out of coaching and give up on their dreams of becoming a doctor or an engineer.

The Need for Change

The tragic deaths of two NEET aspirants in Kota in just four days have once again highlighted the need for change in the education system. The pressure on students to perform needs to be reduced, and mental health support needs to be made available to students. Coaching institutes need to be more sensitive to the needs of students and provide a safe and supportive learning environment.

Furthermore, the government needs to take steps to regulate the coaching industry in Kota. The exorbitant fees charged by coaching institutes need to be regulated, and measures need to be put in place to ensure that students are not exploited. The government also needs to invest in improving the quality of education in schools so that students are better prepared for entrance exams.

Conclusion

The death of another NEET aspirant in Kota is a tragedy that should never have happened. It is time for all stakeholders in the education system to come together and work towards creating a more supportive and nurturing learning environment for students. The pressure to perform should never come at the cost of a young person’s life. It is time for change.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Another student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 7th case this year/