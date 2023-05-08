Dead – Death – Obituary News : 8 migrants killed in Texas crash, 10 injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Deadly Attack on Immigrants in Brownsville, Texas: A Tragic Consequence of Anti-Immigrant Hysteria

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a man driving a silver Land Rover sport utility vehicle at a high rate of speed appeared to deliberately drive into a crowd of immigrants, including children, waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas. As of this writing, eight people have been confirmed killed, and at least 10 were injured. The incident has shocked the community and raised concerns about the safety of immigrants amid rising anti-immigrant hysteria.

According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle taunted and insulted the immigrants before driving into the crowd. One survivor of the crash, Jesus, a Venezuelan immigrant who has been at the shelter for the last three days, told a local news affiliate that “the truck sped through the traffic light, and by the grace of God nothing happened to us, but they did hit the others around us.”

Seemingly confirming it was a targeted attack, another witness speaking to the New York Times, Michael Eduardo de Aponte Fonseca, a Venezuelan migrant, said the driver yelled anti-immigrant insults to the group while he fled.

While multiple witnesses have stated it appeared to be a targeted attack, Brownsville police Officer Martin Sandoval told news outlets Sunday that it is unknown at this time if the crash was intentional, accidental or due to driver impairment. Sandoval said the driver is Hispanic and a resident of Brownsville and that he is being “uncooperative.”

“He’s being very uncooperative at the hospital, but he will be transported to our city jail as soon as he gets released,” Sandoval said. “Then we’ll fingerprint him and [take a] mug shot, and then we can find his true identity.”

According to NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, witnesses at the scene of the crash detained the driver until police arrived. As of this writing, the driver has been arrested on one count of reckless driving.

The attack has raised concerns about the safety of immigrants in the United States, particularly in Texas, where anti-immigrant sentiment has been on the rise in recent years. The attack comes just days after US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued threats to prospective migrants, warning them that “We will deliver consequences to those who arrive at [the] southern border irregularly.”

Mayorkas added that “the border is not open, it has not been open and it will not be open.” Like former President Donald Trump, who has pledged if he becomes president again to expand the border agencies in order to carry out the “largest deportation operation in history,” Mayorkas hailed the various immigrant and border police as “extraordinary.”

While it is unclear at this time if the crash was intentional, the demonization of immigrants by both the Democratic and Republican parties is contributing to the poisoning of the political atmosphere, particularly in Texas. The attacks on immigrants are an attack on the democratic rights of the entire working class, which has no country. They are being used by both capitalist parties to justify an expansion of the federal border police as well as additional anti-democratic measures which will be used against the entire working class.

