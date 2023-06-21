Dead – Death – Obituary News : 80s Singer Rohana Jalil Dies at 68, Burial Today

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Rohana Jalil: The Iconic 80s Singer Who Left Us Too Soon

The Malaysian entertainment industry is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved icons, Rohana Jalil. The 68-year-old singer, who rose to fame in the 80s, passed away on the evening of June 20th at the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), where she had been receiving treatment for an intestinal perforation since April 18th. Her death has left her family, friends, and fans in shock and grief.

Rohana, whose real name was Dara Abdul Jalil, had an illustrious career in music that spanned over four decades. She first came into the limelight after winning the Bintang RTM competition in 1980, which paved the way for her entry into the music industry. Her soulful voice and captivating stage presence quickly earned her a large following, and she went on to release 20 albums throughout her career.

Some of Rohana’s most popular songs include “Rayuan Ku,” “Resah Ku,” “Kerana Dia Kita Terpisah,” “Faez,” and “Jauh Terkenang.” Her music was known for its emotional depth and sincerity, and her lyrics often touched the hearts of her listeners. Her songs reflected the struggles and joys of life, and her voice had the power to heal and inspire.

Rohana’s contributions to the Malaysian music industry were recognized and celebrated by many. In 2012, she was awarded the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) by the Sultan of Pahang for her services to the arts. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come.

Rohana’s passing has left a void in the hearts of her loved ones and fans. Her husband, Jahangir Khan, and three daughters, including actress Syakila Nisha, also known as Kilafairy, are devastated by the loss. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Fans of Rohana have taken to social media to express their grief and pay their respects. Many have shared their favorite memories of the singer and how her music had touched their lives. The outpouring of love and support is a testament to the impact Rohana had on the lives of so many people.

Rohana’s funeral was held on June 21st, and she was buried before the Zuhur prayers at Tanah Perkuburan Islam USJ21 in Subang Jaya. Her body was brought to Masjid Al-Falah, USJ9, for final prayers, and fans were allowed to pay their respects. The funeral was attended by family members, friends, and fellow musicians who came to bid farewell to the iconic singer.

Rohana Jalil will always be remembered as a talented and compassionate artist who touched the hearts of many. Her music brought joy and comfort to countless people, and her legacy will continue to live on. As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate her life and the impact she had on the world. Rest in peace, Rohana Jalil, you will be missed.

News Source : Sylvia Looi

Source Link :Popular 80s singer Rohana Jalil passes away at age 68, burial to be held today/