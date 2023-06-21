Dead – Death – Obituary News : 80s Singer Rohana Jalil Passes Away at 68, Burial Today

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Rohana Jalil: The Iconic 80s Singer

The Malaysian entertainment industry lost a gem yesterday as popular 80s singer Rohana Jalil passed away at the age of 68. She breathed her last at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), where she had been admitted since April 18 for treatment of an intestinal perforation. Her death was confirmed by her manager known as Jepun, who said that she passed away surrounded by her family at 11.33 pm.

Rohana Jalil, also known as Dara Abdul Jalil, had a long and illustrious career in the music industry. Her journey began after she won the Bintang RTM competition in 1980, which opened doors for her to record 20 albums in total. Her music was loved by many, with hits such as “Rayuan Ku,” “Resah Ku,” “Kerana Dia Kita Terpisah,” “Faez,” and “Jauh Terkenang.”

Born in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Rohana Jalil was a celebrated artist who left a lasting impact on the music industry. Her unique voice and style captivated audiences and earned her a loyal fan base. Her songs were not only entertaining but also carried meaningful messages, which resonated with many Malaysians.

The news of her passing has left many heartbroken, and the entertainment industry is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved artists. Many of her fans took to social media to express their condolences and share their favorite memories of Rohana Jalil’s music.

Rohana Jalil’s husband Jahangir Khan and three daughters, including actress Syakila Nisha, who is popularly known as Kilafairy, survive her. Her manager Jepun confirmed that her funeral would take place today before Zuhur prayers at Tanah Perkuburan Islam USJ21, Subang Jaya. Her body will be brought to Masjid Al-Falah, USJ9, Subang Jaya for final prayers, and people can pay their respects there.

Rohana Jalil has left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of artists. Her music touched the hearts of many, and her contributions to the Malaysian entertainment industry will always be remembered.

In conclusion, the passing of Rohana Jalil is a significant loss not just for her family and friends but also for the Malaysian music industry. Her music was an integral part of the 80s era and will continue to be cherished by many. Her talent and contribution to the industry cannot be understated, and she will always be remembered as a legendary artist. Rest in peace, Rohana Jalil. You will be missed, but your music will live on forever.

News Source : Sylvia Looi

Source Link :Popular 80s singer Rohana Jalil dies at age 68, burial to be held today/