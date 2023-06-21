Dead – Death – Obituary News : 80s Singer Rohana Jalil Passes Away at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malaysia Mourns the Loss of Popular 80s Singer Rohana Jalil

Introduction

Malaysia lost a beloved icon on Tuesday, June 20, as popular 80s singer Rohana Jalil passed away at the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM). The 68-year-old had been receiving treatment for an intestinal perforation since April 18, and her passing has left fans, friends, and family members deeply saddened.

Life and Career

Rohana Jalil, whose real name was Dara Abdul Jalil, was born in Kota Tinggi, Johor, and rose to fame after winning the Bintang RTM in 1980. Since then, she recorded 20 albums and became known for her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Some of her popular songs include “Rayuan Ku,” “Resah Ku,” “Kerana Dia Kita Terpisah,” “Faez,” and “Jauh Terkenang.”

Her contributions to the Malaysian music industry were significant, and her music touched the hearts of many throughout the country. She was a role model for aspiring artists and a source of inspiration for those who appreciated her artistry.

Family and Funeral Arrangements

Rohana is survived by her husband, Jahangir Khan, and three daughters, including actress Syakila Nisha, popularly known as Kilafairy. Her family and friends have been mourning her loss and paying tribute to her on social media.

According to her manager, Jepun, Rohana will be buried on Wednesday before Zuhur prayers at Tanah Perkuburan Islam USJ21, Subang Jaya. Her body will be brought to Masjid Al-Falah, USJ9, Subang Jaya for final prayers, and those who wish to pay their respects can do so.

Rohana lost consciousness on Tuesday afternoon, and doctors advised family members to gather at 5 pm. She passed away at 11.33 pm, surrounded by her loved ones.

Conclusion

Rohana Jalil’s passing has left a void in the Malaysian music industry and the hearts of those who loved her music. She will be remembered as a talented artist who touched the hearts of many with her soulful voice and meaningful lyrics. May her soul rest in peace, and her family find comfort in the memories of her life and legacy.

