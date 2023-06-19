Dead – Death – Obituary News : 85-Year-Old Theater Pro Returns to School as Actor

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Paxton Whitehead: A Distinguished Actor and Theater Mainstay

Paxton Whitehead, the renowned English actor and theater mainstay, passed away on Friday at the age of 85. He was known for portraying stuffy characters in popular films and TV shows like Back to School, Mad About You, and Friends.

According to his son, Charles Whitehead, Paxton breathed his last at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia.

A Glittering Career in Theater

Paxton Whitehead’s illustrious career in theater spanned over five decades. He earned a Tony nomination for playing Pellinore in a 1980 revival of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot opposite Richard Burton and appeared in 16 other Broadway productions between 1962 and 2018.

One of Paxton’s most notable performances was his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in the 1978-79 production of The Crucifer of Blood. The play ran for 236 performances at the Helen Hayes Theatre and co-starred Glenn Close. The production was nominated for four Tonys and won one.

Other famous Broadway productions that featured Paxton include My Fair Lady with Richard Chamberlain, Lettice and Lovage, Noises Off, and The Importance of Being Earnest.

A Successful Transition to Film and TV

After years of honing his craft on stage, Paxton made his film debut in 1986 in Back to School, where he played Dr. Philip Barbay, the dean of the business school at Grand Lakes University. He also had recurring roles in popular TV shows like Mad About You, where he played the uptight neighbor, Hal Conway, and Friends, where he portrayed Mr. Waltham, Rachel’s boss at Bloomingdale’s.

In a 2017 interview, Paxton expressed his love for farces, saying that he found them easy to act in. “You either have a knack for it or you don’t. I think it is hard for some people. I found it not so difficult. I don’t know. I just seemed to respond to it,” he said.

A Life Devoted to Theater

Paxton Whitehead was born on October 17, 1937, in Kent, England, to a lawyer father. He began his career in small touring companies before signing up with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1958.

Paxton’s work took him to the US, where he made his Broadway debut in 1962 in Ronald Millar’s The Affair. He went on to have a long run touring and on Broadway in Beyond the Fringe. In 1967, he became the artistic director of the Shaw Festival, held in Niagara-on-the-Lake in Canada, and served until 1977.

Paxton’s other notable stage performances include Heartbreak House in the West End, The Harlequin Studies opposite Bill Irwin, Noel Coward’s Suite in Two Keys, and Neil Simon’s London Suite.

Final Thoughts

Paxton Whitehead was a distinguished actor and a true theater mainstay. He devoted his life to his craft and delighted audiences with his performances, both on stage and screen. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

Theater veterans Hollywood actors Back to school actors Senior actors Celebrity obituaries

News Source : Alex Ritman

Source Link :Theater Veteran, ‘Back to School’ Actor Was 85 – The Hollywood Reporter/