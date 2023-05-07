Dead – Death – Obituary News : 9 killed, many injured in Dallas mall shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Deadly Shooting at Texas Shopping Center Leaves Nine Dead

According to local police statements, a deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas has left nine people dead and three others in critical condition. The Allen Fire Department transported nine people to area hospitals, where two others were pronounced dead. Witnesses reported seeing children among the victims.

Officials React to the Tragedy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has offered his support, stating that he has been in contact with state and local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed. The White House has also been briefed on the shooting, and President Biden is closely monitoring the situation and in touch with local officials to offer support.

Allen Police Chief Brian E. Harvey expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, calling the shooting a tragedy. “People will be looking for answers. And we just, we’re sorry that those families are experiencing that loss,” he said at a news conference.

Gun Violence in the United States

This shooting is one of many incidents of gun violence that have occurred in the United States in recent years. According to the Gun Violence Archive, nearly 160 mass shootings have occurred in just three and a half months since the beginning of the year. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey revealed that concern and fear of gun violence is widespread in the United States, with most American families having been affected by a gun-related incident.

Statistics show that one in five adults has had a loved one killed by a gun, including homicide and suicide. CNN warns that these lethal trends are part of an epidemic of violence in the country.

Conclusion

The shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas is a tragic reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States. As officials work to provide support and resources to those affected by the shooting, it is clear that more needs to be done to address this epidemic of violence and prevent future tragedies.

News Source : Prensa Latina

Source Link :At least 9 dead, multiple injured in mall shooting near Dallas/