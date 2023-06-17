Dead – Death – Obituary News : 9th grader raped, commits suicide by poison

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Girl Commits Suicide After Rape in Uttar Pradesh

A class nine student in a village in the Kabrai police station area of Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by consuming poison after being raped. On Thursday midnight, a notorious person entered the girl’s house and committed the heinous crime. On hearing screams, the family rushed to the room and caught the perpetrator. However, he threatened them and managed to escape. The father filed a complaint against the accused.

Police Investigation and Victim’s Condition

The police captain arrived at the hospital to gather information from the victim’s family. The girl was sleeping in her room, and her family members were sleeping in the other room. The perpetrator entered the house and forcibly took her to another room, where he raped her. When the family members heard the commotion, they rushed to the room and caught the culprit. The family members were beaten, and the perpetrator managed to escape. The girl was traumatized and consumed poison half an hour later.

The family took her to a CHC where doctors referred her to the district hospital. However, she died during treatment. The family members approached the police on Friday morning, and the superintendent of police ordered an investigation. The city CO Ram Pravesh Rai was asked to investigate the case, and the police took action against the accused under various sections, including rape and POCSO. The police have also raided the possible hideouts of the accused, who is still absconding.

Legal Action and Public Outrage

The father filed a complaint against the accused, and the police registered a case against him. The police also raided the accused’s possible hideouts and questioned his relatives and acquaintances. The accused is still absconding, and the police are trying to locate him. The family members and villagers have expressed outrage at the incident and demanded justice for the victim. The police have assured them of swift action against the perpetrator.

Conclusion

The rape and suicide of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh have once again raised concerns about the safety of women and children in the state. Despite stringent laws and measures, such incidents continue to occur. The government and the police need to take strict action against the perpetrators to prevent such heinous crimes. The society also needs to change its mindset towards women and children and create a safer environment for them.

Sexual assault Mental health Crime and justice Safety and security Teenage vulnerability

News Source : Ajay Singh

Source Link :9th class student raped by entering house student suicide consuming poison after half an hour of incident/