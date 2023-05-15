Dead – Death – Obituary News : Aamir Majid’s Death Hoax Debunked: Alive or Dead?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Aamir Majid Dead or Alive? Indian Moto vlogger Death Hoax Debunked

Aamir Majid, the Indian Moto vlogger, biker, and actor, is rumored to be dead. The news is actively gaining the attention of the media premises. The news was also shared among various social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit. Here’s the complete outlook on the case.

Is Aamir Majid Dead or Alive?

If you are one of those who admire moto cars and bikes, then this news will be very thrilling for you. Furthermore, you must have heard the name of Aamir Majid. He is also a famous moto vlogger and singer from India. Besides that, Majid is one of the huge content creators in India and has over 2.54 million subscribers on YouTube platforms. Aamir’s craze is high in his native country. Also, people follow and adore him at an international level. Similarly, Aamir started his YouTube journey in 2018, and over the years, his vlogging has improved a lot, and his craze can be considered for a reason.

Aamir often shared videos on his youtube channel, and most of his videos have surpassed over 1 million views, the YouTuber is in the limelight for the death of Agastya Chauhan, whose youtube channel can be found as PRO RIDER 1000. Multiple rumors are surfacing over the internet about his death, and millions of questions arise if he is alive or dead. Here are the answers to all your questions, scroll down to the next section for the same.

Aamir Majid Death Hoax Debunked

Aamir Majid is gathering huge media attention and swirling all over online-media sources. Besides, many people assume he is dead. On the other hand, many YouTubers are creating content over his death. So for everyone concerned, Majid is not dead, he is alive and doing fine. Also, a few hours ago, he posted a video on his youtube channel regarding the death of another moto vlogger, Agastya Chauhan. Fans of both moto bloggers seem captivated to know about it, as many people blame Aamir for not teaching at the accident spot of Agasthya as both riders were on riding together at that time. Therefore, mass people blame Majid for running away from the accident spot and not helping Agasthya, which he has mentioned through a youtube video on his channel.

Similarly, people were demanding the raw video of the accident day to clear out everything, and 18 hours ago, he uploaded a video clearing each situation that happened that day. Hence, this has been clear that Majid is not dead, on the other hand, fans of another moto vlogger, Agasthya Chauhan, and in this controversy, Aamir is rumored to be dead. Aamir Majid has not been arrested or charged for any suspicious thing. As said before, Aamir has been linked to the death of Agasthy Chauhan, people are blaming him and alleging him for the unexpected death of Chauhan. Besides, many YouTubers have made videos on this topic, as many are clarifying the incident, whereas many claims they were over speed.

Yet no charges have been made against the Moto vlogger, and no updates have been released regarding Agasthy’s death. On the other side, fans are mourning the death of Agasthaya. The news is unbelievable for many moto bloggers, fans, and lovers. Aamir Majid is one of the successful Moto bloggers from India, Majid has over 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, which is active as Amir Majid. Moreover, Majid has a considerable fan following on his Instagram handle, where he has gathered more than 535K followers and can be followed under the username.

Additionally, Amir is a resident of Jammu City, and he is the first youtube based in his birthplace, Jammu. Amir was born on June 5th, 1998, and his parents raised him in Jammu Union Territory, India. Do share this article if you find this article informative. Thank you for being a patient reader.

