Dead – Death – Obituary News : Aaron Carter’s cause of death revealed in coroner’s report – National (46 characters)

The reason for Aaron Carter’s death has been disclosed in a coroner’s report.

Aaron Carter’s Death by Drowning in Bathtub Due to Prescription Drug Abuse and Inhalation of Euphoria-Inducing Gas

A coroner’s report has revealed that American singer and rapper Aaron Carter died by accidentally drowning in his bathtub after taking prescription pills and inhaling difluoroethane, a gas commonly used in spray cleaners. According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner, the young artist had recently taken alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax, and inhaled difluoroethane, which the coroner identified as a substance that “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled.” The police report stated that Carter had a history of substance abuse and had “multiple interactions with local police relating to the substance abuse.” The last people to see Carter alive were sheriff’s deputies, who performed a welfare check after an Instagram Live video caught him “huffing” on canned gas. The police found Carter in his bathtub submerged in water after failing to answer a knock on his door.

Carter was a 1990s heartthrob, who died at the age of 34, leaving behind his ex-fiancée and one-year-old son. His demise has left his loved ones heartbroken, with his former partner Melanie Martin saying that the autopsy is not closure for her. Carter is the younger brother of Nick Carter, a member of the boy band Backstreet Boys, and was known for his 2000 album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), which sold over three million copies and produced hit singles like “I Want Candy” and the title track. Carter also appeared on the ABC competition show Dancing with the Stars and finished fifth place with his partner Karina Smirnoff. He released his final studio album, LOVE, in 2018.

The autopsy report of Carter’s accidental death has prompted widespread discussions about the perils of prescription drug abuse and inhalation of toxic substances. It is a grim reminder of the lethal consequences of substance abuse, and advocates for drug education and prevention have stressed the need to raise awareness among young people about the risks of drug use. The coroner’s findings have also spurred further research into the psychological effects and addictiveness of euphoria-inducing gases, such as difluoroethane, and a debate about placing more stringent controls on the sale and distribution of such substances.