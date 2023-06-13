Dead – Death – Obituary News : AC Milan Honors Former Owner Silvio Berlusconi in Emotional Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

AC Milan Pays Tribute to Former Club President Silvio Berlusconi

AC Milan, the Italian football club that won numerous domestic and European titles under the ownership of Silvio Berlusconi, paid tribute to the former club president after his death at the age of 86 on Monday. In a statement, the club called him “unforgettable” and thanked him for his contributions to the team. Berlusconi led AC Milan from 1986 to 2017, during which time the team won 29 trophies, including five Champions League titles and eight Italian league titles.

Carlo Ancelotti, who won two Champions League titles as a player for AC Milan before coaching the team to two more European successes, also expressed his condolences. In a tweet, the current Real Madrid manager said that “today’s sadness doesn’t erase the happy moments spent together” and thanked Berlusconi for his support throughout his career.

AC Monza, the club Berlusconi and his business partner Adriano Galliani bought in 2018, also mourned the former Italian prime minister’s death. The club said that Berlusconi’s passing left an unfillable hole and thanked him for everything he had done for the team.

Berlusconi had vowed to take Monza to Serie A, the top tier of Italian football, and with Galliani’s help, the team reached the top flight for the first time in their history last season. Monza finished the just-completed campaign in 11th place and will play in Serie A again next season.

Several other clubs also joined in tributes to Berlusconi, including Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of Italian champions Napoli. The president of the Italian football federation, Gabriele Gravina, said that Berlusconi had changed the history of Italian football and had been fundamental in the team’s success at an international level. Serie A president Lorenzo Casini added that Berlusconi had made history by taking Italian football to the roof of Europe and the world.

Berlusconi was a controversial figure in Italian politics, serving as prime minister four times between 1994 and 2011. He was also the owner of Mediaset, one of Italy’s largest media companies. Despite his political and business interests, Berlusconi remained a passionate supporter of AC Milan throughout his life and was widely credited with transforming the team into one of the most successful in European football.

