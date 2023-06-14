Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

AC Milan Pays Tribute to Former Owner Silvio Berlusconi

AC Milan, one of the most successful football clubs in the world, has paid tribute to its former owner, Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away at the age of 86 on Monday. The club, which won numerous domestic and European titles under Berlusconi’s ownership from 1986 until 2017, called him “unforgettable” in a statement. The club thanked Berlusconi for his contributions and said that they would continue to dream of new ambitions and seek new victories in his memory.

During Berlusconi’s tenure as owner, AC Milan won 29 trophies, including five Champions League and eight Italian league titles. Former AC Milan player and coach Carlo Ancelotti, who won two Champions League titles with the club in 1989 and 1990, led the tributes to Berlusconi. Ancelotti, who is currently the manager of Real Madrid, tweeted a photo of himself standing beside Berlusconi, saying that he was grateful for the former president’s support throughout his career.

AC Monza, the club Berlusconi and his business partner Adriano Galliani bought in 2018 after he sold AC Milan, also paid tribute to the former Italian prime minister. The club said in a statement that Berlusconi’s death had left an unfillable hole and thanked him for everything he had done for Monza.

Berlusconi’s legacy in Italian football was also recognized by other clubs and officials. Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of Italian champions Napoli, expressed his condolences, while Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian football federation, said that Berlusconi changed the history of Italian football. Lorenzo Casini, president of Serie A, added that Berlusconi made history by taking Italian football to the roof of Europe and the world.

Berlusconi’s impact on football extended beyond his ownership of AC Milan. In 2018, he purchased Monza, a club in the third tier of Italian football, with the aim of taking them to Serie A. With the help of Galliani, Monza reached the top flight for the first time in their history last season and will play in the Italian top flight again next season.

Berlusconi will be remembered as one of the most influential figures in Italian football history. His passion, innovation, and investments helped make AC Milan one of the most successful clubs in the world, and his contributions to Monza helped them achieve their dream of playing in Serie A. His legacy will continue to inspire footballers and fans alike in Italy and around the world.

