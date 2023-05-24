Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accident at Pakal Dul Dam in Kishtwar: 6 Dead, 3 Injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project: Six Dead and Three Injured

A devastating accident occurred on Wednesday at the Pakal Dul hydroelectric project in the mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu. Six people lost their lives, and three others were injured in the mishap.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Khalil Poswal, the accident happened at the site of the Dangduru dam project in Kishtwar district. Reports suggest that a cruiser vehicle carrying project workers fell into a deep gorge near the dam project site.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, with many expressing their condolences and calling for stricter safety measures at construction sites. The Pakal Dul hydroelectric project is a vital infrastructure project that will generate much-needed electricity and boost the local economy. However, this tragic incident reminds us of the hazards that come with such projects and the need to prioritize the safety of workers and contractors.

The Pakal Dul hydroelectric project is one of the largest hydropower projects in India, with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts. The project is being developed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL), a joint venture between NHPC, JKSPDC, and PTC India Ltd.

The project is located on the Chenab River in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The project aims to harness the power of the Chenab River to generate electricity, which will be supplied to various states in India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The project has faced several delays and hurdles, primarily due to environmental concerns and local opposition. However, the project has now received the necessary clearances and is expected to be completed by 2024.

The tragic accident at the Pakal Dul hydroelectric project is a stark reminder of the risks involved in such large-scale infrastructure projects. While the project is essential for the economic development of the region, we must not ignore the safety of workers and contractors.

The authorities must conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. It is also essential to ensure that workers are adequately trained and provided with the necessary safety equipment to minimize the risk of accidents.

The incident has also brought to light the need for stricter safety regulations at construction sites. The government must enforce strict safety guidelines to ensure that workers’ safety is not compromised in the race to complete projects on time.

In conclusion, the tragic accident at the Pakal Dul hydroelectric project is a wake-up call for everyone involved in large-scale infrastructure projects. We must prioritize safety and ensure that workers are adequately trained and provided with the necessary safety equipment to prevent similar incidents in the future. The authorities must take necessary action to investigate the cause of the accident and prevent such incidents from happening again.

News Source : Kashmir Patriot

Source Link :6 dead, 3 injured in accident at dam of Pakal Dul project in Kishtwar/