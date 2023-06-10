Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accident Death at Kidderpore Dock in Kolkata

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kolkata: Private Security Guard Killed in Hit-and-Run Near Kidderpore Dock

Victim Identified as 58-Year-Old Md Wasi

A tragic incident occurred near Kidderpore Dock on Friday morning when a 58-year-old private security guard, Md Wasi, was killed in a hit-and-run accident. The victim was rushed to SSKM Hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

Police on the Hunt for the Killer Vehicle

According to the police, an unidentified vehicle hit Wasi and fled the scene. The cops have launched an investigation and are trying to trace the vehicle responsible for the accident. The police are examining CCTV footage from the area and have appealed to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the driver.

Private Security Guard Loses His Life

Md Wasi worked as a private security guard in the area. He was on his way to work when the accident occurred. The news of his death has left his colleagues and family members in shock. Wasi’s family has demanded justice and urged the authorities to take strict action against the culprit.

Increasing Incidents of Hit-and-Run Cases

The incident has once again highlighted the growing concern of hit-and-run cases in Kolkata. Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the number of such incidents in the city. In most cases, the drivers responsible for the accidents flee the scene, making it difficult for the police to track them down.

Need for Stricter Laws to Curb Hit-and-Run Cases

The rise in hit-and-run cases has raised serious questions about the safety of pedestrians and other road users. The lack of accountability on the part of drivers has made the situation worse. There is a pressing need for stricter laws and harsher penalties to curb such incidents.

The government must take immediate action to make the roads safer for everyone. The authorities must ensure that the rules are enforced, and the drivers who are responsible for such accidents are brought to justice. The families of the victims must be provided with adequate compensation and support.

Conclusion

The death of Md Wasi is a sad reminder of the growing concern of hit-and-run cases in Kolkata. The authorities must take strict action against the driver responsible for the accident and ensure that justice is served. The incident also highlights the need for stricter laws and better enforcement to make the roads safer for everyone. It is essential that the government takes immediate action to address this issue and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

