Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accident in H’bag leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident in Hazaribag Claims Two Lives

A 12-year-old girl and an 80-year-old person lost their lives in a fatal accident that occurred on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The accident happened when a SUV carrying 10 people collided head-on with a truck at Nawada Chowk under Bishnugarh police station limits in Hazaribag district. Eight others were critically injured in the accident, which has left the entire region in shock.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Arti Kumari and Gulab Mahto, both of whom belonged to the same family and were residents of Makari village under Gomia police station limits in Bokaro district. According to Hazaribag superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe, the victims were on their way to Golgo village to attend a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred.

Impact of the Accident

The impact of the accident was so severe that the SUV was totally smashed, leaving the passengers trapped inside. The officer in-charge of Bishnugarh police station, Ramnarayan Singh, said that the critically injured were shifted to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday morning from the Bishnugarh government hospital. The medical superintendent of the medical college, Dr Vinod Kumar, stated that efforts were being made to save the eight injured.

Truck Driver Flees the Scene

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene of the accident. Efforts are being made to trace him, and a case has been registered in this regard. The incident has once again highlighted the importance of road safety and the need for stricter laws to ensure the safety of all road users.

Final Thoughts

The loss of two lives in this tragic accident is a reminder of the importance of being cautious while on the road. It is important for all road users to follow traffic rules and regulations in order to prevent such accidents from occurring. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and the injured, and we hope that the injured make a speedy recovery.

Follow Us on Google News for more updates on this and other stories.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :2 dead, 8 injured in H’bag accident | Ranchi News – Times of India/