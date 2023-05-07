Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accidental death of dancing pirate man

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of a New Milford Man in a Car Fire

Last fall, a tragic incident occurred in New Milford, Connecticut, resulting in the death of a local man. The incident involved a car fire, which was later ruled as an accident by local police and the state medical examiner. The victim, identified as Simaleavich through his car registration, was found lying on the ground near his burning car.

The Incident

According to the police report, New Milford police and firefighters from the Water Witch Hose fire department responded to the incident. They found a white 2000 Mercury Sable engulfed in flames and a heavily burned man lying on the ground nearby. Other than his burn injuries, no other obvious signs of trauma were found on him.

The Cause of Death

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner attributed “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries to nearly 100 percent of body surface area” as the immediate cause of death. The manner of death was ruled as “accidental.” Fire Marshal Kevin Reynolds stated that the fire was “more than likely caused by a propane heater that was located within the car.”

The Propane Heater

A portable propane heater was found on the floor of the vehicle’s passenger seat when the Water Witch Fire Company arrived. Firefighters moved the heater out of the car. The heater was connected to a 20-pound propane tank by a hose, the police report said. Acquaintances of Simaleavich told police that he used the propane heater to stay warm inside the storage container where he appeared to be living.

The Storage Container

Responders also found an open storage unit with a bed, furniture, and other personal items. Simaleavich “appeared to be living in the container,” the police report said. Personal items, including a small gas can that “had a small amount of what smelled like gasoline in it,” were found outside the open storage unit, according to the police report. His girlfriend, Lauren Hunt of Brookfield, informed police that Simaleavich used the heater inside the storage unit but “always” slept in the back seat of his car or in a motel.

The Memorial Service

Services for Simaleavich were held in January, according to his nephew, Brian Ferreira. Charley Betolatti, a childhood friend of Simaleavich, stated that “those who knew him showed up at the memorial. It got quite a big turnout.” Betolatti, who commandeered the pirate ship Pirate’s Pride of Candlewood Lake with Simaleavich, said he and the ship’s crew are rebuilding the ship after it was damaged over the winter. Another memorial service for Simaleavich, who was known as the ship’s dancing pirate, will be held once the ship is finished.

Conclusion

The death of Simaleavich is a tragic reminder of the dangers of propane heaters. While they can be useful for providing warmth, they can also be deadly if not used properly. It is important to follow all safety precautions when using propane heaters and to never use them in enclosed spaces, such as cars or storage containers. Our thoughts go out to Simaleavich’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Kaitlin Lyle

Source Link :Death of man known as dancing pirate ruled an accident/