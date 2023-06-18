Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accidental Overdose: Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis, Passes Away from Accidental Overdose

On Thursday, news broke that Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL player Ray Lewis, had passed away. It has since been revealed that he died from an accidental overdose, according to an overdose report obtained by TMZ.

The Overdose Report

The report states that Lewis III died from an accidental overdose. Police had responded to a call for a medical situation, and when they arrived on the scene, they found Lewis III unresponsive and naked in a room. A friend was performing CPR at the time.

The report also mentions that police searched the room and found a blue pill near Lewis’ body, which they unofficially identified as Alprazolam (the drug in brands like Xanax). Additionally, there was a used needle at the scene, along with a small plastic bag found inside of an empty beer can.

Lewis III was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.

A Tragic Loss

The news of Ray Lewis III’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from fans, friends, and family. His father, Ray Lewis, issued a statement on Twitter in which he expressed his love for his son and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Ray Lewis III was a former football player himself, having played at Coastal Carolina University. He was a standout player in high school, earning All-State honors as a running back.

His passing is a tragic reminder of the dangers of drug use and the importance of seeking help if one is struggling with addiction. It is also a reminder of the toll that addiction can take on families and loved ones.

Seeking Help

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, it is important to seek help. There are many resources available, including:

National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) hotline: 1-800-985-5990

Narcotics Anonymous: 1-888-624-3578

Alcoholics Anonymous: 1-800-923-8722

There is no shame in seeking help for addiction. It takes strength and courage to acknowledge that you need assistance and to take the steps necessary to overcome addiction.

A Final Farewell

The loss of Ray Lewis III is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. We hope that his passing serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking help and the devastating consequences of addiction.

Rest in peace, Ray Lewis III.

