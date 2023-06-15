Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accidental Overdose Revealed as Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gangsta Boo: Remembering the Memphis Rapper

Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was a prominent rapper and a former member of Three 6 Mafia. On New Year’s Day 2022, she was found dead at her Memphis home at the age of 43. The news of her untimely demise shook the music industry and left her fans heartbroken.

Cause of Death

According to an autopsy report, Gangsta Boo died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol). The report revealed that the rapper had these substances in her system at the time of her death. The news of her overdose has brought attention to the opioid epidemic and the dangers of substance abuse.

Tributes and Mourning

Gangsta Boo’s death was a huge loss for the music community, and her fans and fellow musicians took to social media to pay tributes to her. 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, Drake, and Snoop Dogg were among the many artists who expressed their condolences and shared memories of the rapper.

Her former collaborator GloRilla posted screenshots of messages the late rapper sent her, in which she praised GloRilla’s music and called her a “real legend.” GloRilla referred to Gangsta Boo as the “Queen of Memphis” and expressed her admiration for the rapper’s support and encouragement.

A Pioneer of Memphis Female Rap

Gangsta Boo was a trailblazer in the male-dominated world of rap music. She was one of the first female rappers from Memphis to achieve national recognition. Her unique style, raw lyrics, and powerful delivery set her apart from her peers. She paved the way for other female rappers from Memphis and influenced many artists in the genre.

Legacy

Gangsta Boo’s music and legacy continue to inspire and influence young artists. Her contributions to the rap genre and her impact on Memphis music will always be remembered. Her death is a reminder of the dangers of substance abuse and the need for more awareness and support for those struggling with addiction.

In Memory of Gangsta Boo

As fans and the music industry continue to mourn her loss, Gangsta Boo’s legacy lives on. Her music will always be a testament to her talent and dedication. Her influence on the rap genre and her contributions to Memphis music will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Gangsta Boo.

Accidental overdose Gangsta Boo Cause of death Substance abuse Prescription drugs

News Source : AceShowbiz Team

Source Link :Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death Revealed as Accidental Overdose/