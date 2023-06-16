Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accrington Stanley FC mourns director Jack Tansey

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jack Tansey: A Lifetime Supporter of Accrington Stanley FC

On June 8, Jack Tansey passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Woodlands Care Home in Accrington. He was 81 years old and a much-loved husband to Dot, father to Helen and Ian, and loving grandad to Alex, Callum, Troy, Anna, Max, and William. Jack was also the brother of Coralie and the late Terry and brother-in-law to Jim and family.

Jack was a plasterer by trade and a lifetime supporter of Accrington Stanley FC. He enjoyed staying fit by attending local gyms and socializing with family and friends. Jack and his wife loved going on holidays abroad, especially to Lake Garda where they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

The service for Jack took place on June 22 at 11 am at Accrington Crematorium. The family requested no flowers but donations to the North West Air Ambulance charity care of Hyndburn Funeral Services, Queens Road, Accrington.

Remembering Liz Feathers: A Devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother

Liz Feathers, also known as Betty in her younger years, passed away at The Royal Blackburn Hospital on May 26. She was 83 years old and a much-loved mother to Chris, Cathy, Anne, and Marie, grandma to Peter, Stephen, Daniel, Alex, Shannon, and Ellie, and great-grandma to Olivia, Joshua, Rudy, Alba, and Valentina.

Liz had a great love for dogs, including her own beloved Ted. She enjoyed dancing, playing badminton, golf, and walking in the hills in her younger days. Liz always took great pleasure in travelling and seeing her family in Australia, and she would often visit her dear lifelong friend Renee. She liked to keep herself fit and well by having coffee and chats with her family and friends. Liz also enjoyed going to her rock and roll nights into her 80s.

Liz will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and her funeral service took place on June 7 at Accrington Crematorium.

