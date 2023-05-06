Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accused Arman Khatri granted bail by Mumbai court

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

IIT Bombay student granted bail in suicide case

Mumbai (Maharashtra), May 6 (ANI) – Arman Khatri, a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, has been granted bail by a special court in Mumbai after being arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of fellow student Darshan Solanki. Khatri was granted bail on a bond of Rs 25,000.

Arrest and Investigation

In April, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai Crime Branch police arrested Arman Iqbal Khatri on the basis of a suicide note recovered from the hostel room of the deceased, Darshan Solanki. Solanki allegedly died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the campus on February 12 this year, a day after his semester exams ended.

On March 3, the SIT formed by Mumbai Police stumbled upon a “suicide note” in his hostel room in which the deceased had accused one student of harassing and threatening him. The note read, “Arman has killed me”.

According to the police, “The handwriting expert said in his report that the suicide note recovered by the police is written by Darshan Solanki. The expert sent the report to the police on Thursday night.”

During interrogation, Arman was not answering the questions properly and wasn’t telling much. Darshan’s father, Ramesh Solanki, alleged that his family was facing harassment from the police for registering an FIR into the death of his son.

Allegations and Demands

Solanki’s family earlier alleged foul play in his death and claimed that he faced discrimination at the IITB for belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Following demands for a detailed probe by his parents, on February 28, the case was transferred to the city crime branch SIT.

On March 29, Ramesh Solanki wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM-Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar requesting action against the police.

Conclusion

The case has raised concerns about discrimination and harassment at educational institutions in India. The IIT Bombay administration has yet to release a statement on the matter.

News Source : ThePrint

Source Link :Mumbai court grants bail to accused Arman Khatri – ThePrint –/