Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accused Arrested in Sanjana Barkade Suicide Case in Jabalpur

New Revelation in the Suicide Case of National Baseball Player in Jabalpur

A shocking revelation has come to light in the suicide case of a National Baseball female player in Jabalpur. The police have arrested a person named Rajan Khan alias Abdul Mansoori from Rewa in the suicide case. It is being reported that the accused Abdul Mansuri had posted a private video of the female player on social media, due to which the female player hanged herself at home on June 5.

Details of the Case

According to police investigation, 20-year-old female player Sanjana Barkade was friends with Rajan Khan, who had introduced himself as Rajan to her. However, when Sanjana came to know other information about him, she wanted to end their friendship. Abdul Mansoori was not willing to let Sanjana go and continuously threatened her to make private videos and pictures viral.

It has come to light that Abdul was the one who instigated the female player to commit suicide. He was also pressurizing Sanjana to convert to his religion. Abdul had posted a video with the female player on the social media site Instagram, which Sanjana had asked Abdul to delete. However, even after repeated requests, Abdul did not delete the video. There was a dispute between the two regarding this matter. Troubled by the non-deletion of private videos, the female player took the extreme step.

On the complaint of Sanjana’s father, the police arrested Abdul from Sidhi and sent him to jail. The police are presently tracing the video which was posted by Abdul.

Sanjana Barkade’s Background

Sanjana Barkade was a national baseball player and a resident of Seoni’s Dhuma. She lived in a rented house with her parents in Ganganagar area of Jabalpur. On June 5, when her parents had gone to village Harai in relation, she committed suicide by hanging herself alone. The police did not find any suicide note during the investigation. Sanjana was a second year BA student and had participated in the national competition held in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Ujjain, and Dewas.

Conclusion

This incident is a reminder that cybercrime is a serious issue and can have severe repercussions on the mental and physical health of individuals. It is important to stay vigilant and take appropriate measures to protect oneself from such crimes. The police should also take strict action against those involved in such activities to deter others from committing similar crimes in the future.

News Source : Satlok Express

Source Link :Jabalpur News: Accused of abetting female player Sanjana Barkade to Commit Suicide Arrested/