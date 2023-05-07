Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accused IIT-B student granted bail in suicide case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

IIT Bombay Student Accused of Abetting Suicide Granted Bail

The special SC/ST court in Mumbai granted bail to 19-year-old Arman Khatri, an IIT Bombay student accused of abetting the suicide of his fellow student, Darshan Solanki, on February 12. Khatri was arrested on April 9, and his lawyer argued that he had cooperated with the investigation and that there was no evidence against him to invoke the abetment to suicide charge. Judge A P Kanade granted bail to Khatri but ordered him to present himself at Powai police station (SIT) every Monday and Tuesday between 11am and 1pm until the chargesheet is filed. Khatri is also prohibited from leaving the territorial limits of Mumbai without prior permission from the court and must not commit any similar offences to those of which he is accused. The judge also ordered him not to tamper with evidence or threaten anyone acquainted with the facts of the case. Solanki’s parents did not oppose Khatri’s bail plea.

The FIR against Khatri was filed under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide and under the section for criminal intimidation apart from various offences alleged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The prosecution had earlier submitted that a message retrieved from Solanki’s phone revealed he had apologised to Khatri for making communal remarks and had told him he was leaving the city, but instead of accepting the apology, Khatri had threatened him with a paper cutter in the days leading to the suicide. The prosecution argued that this showed Solanki was troubled and distressed because of Khatri. The prosecution also opposed Khatri’s bail plea, suggesting he may try to influence witnesses.

However, Khatri’s lawyer argued that there were no direct or indirect allegations against Khatri, and that neither Solanki’s parents nor the college authorities had complained about him. The college authorities had already given Khatri a clean chit, and so had Powai police, the first to investigate the case.

The case highlights the issue of mental health among students in India’s premier educational institutions, such as the IITs. Many students face enormous pressure to succeed, and the high expectations and competitiveness can lead to depression and anxiety. In some cases, this stress may lead to suicidal ideation. It is important that universities and colleges recognise the need for mental health support and take appropriate measures to ensure students have access to counselling and psychological services. It is also important that students are encouraged to speak out about their concerns and that their complaints are taken seriously. The tragedy of Darshan Solanki’s death should serve as a wake-up call to educational institutions to address this issue and ensure that students receive the support they need.

