Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accused in IIT Bombay student suicide case granted bail

IIT Bombay Student Granted Bail in Suicide Case

Arman Khatri, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of fellow student Darshan Solanki, has been granted bail by a special court in Mumbai. Khatri was arrested in April on the basis of a suicide note recovered from Solanki’s hostel room, in which he blamed Khatri for his decision to take his own life. The note said, “Arman has killed me”. Solanki allegedly died by suicide at the IIT Bombay campus on February 12 this year, a day after his semester exams ended.

The police’s special investigation team (SIT) found the suicide note on March 3. In it, Solanki accused one student of harassing and threatening him. The note was sent to a handwriting expert, who confirmed that it was written by Solanki. On March 29, Solanki’s father wrote to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Deputy CM-Home Minister, and Mumbai Police Commissioner, alleging that his family was facing harassment from the police for registering an FIR into the death of his son.

Solanki’s family had earlier alleged foul play in his death and claimed that he faced discrimination at the IITB for belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Following demands for a detailed probe by his parents, on February 28, the case was transferred to the city crime branch SIT.

During the investigation, the police found that Khatri was not answering questions properly and wasn’t telling much. He was presented before the court on Saturday and granted bail on a bond of Rs 25,000.

The case has reignited concerns about the mental health of students in India’s premier technical institutions. In recent years, several students at IITs and other such institutions have died by suicide. In 2017, 19 students killed themselves at IITs across the country. The following year, the Indian government launched a mental health programme for students in these institutions.

The programme, called ‘Swayam’, provides online courses on various topics, including mental health and well-being. It also has a dedicated section on ‘Mental Health and Counselling’ that offers advice on issues such as stress, anxiety, and depression. However, experts say that more needs to be done to address the issue of student suicides in these institutions.

Dr. Harish Shetty, a Mumbai-based psychiatrist, said, “Many students at IITs suffer from high levels of stress and anxiety due to the intense academic pressure and the competitive environment. They are often away from their families and have few friends, which can make them feel isolated and lonely. Moreover, there is a stigma attached to mental health issues in India, which makes it difficult for students to seek help.”

He added, “There is a need for a comprehensive mental health programme that includes regular counselling, support groups, and peer mentoring. The programme should also focus on creating a positive and inclusive environment that promotes well-being and resilience.”

Meanwhile, Solanki’s family continues to seek justice for their son. They have called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his death and have urged the authorities to take action against those responsible. The case is ongoing, and the outcome remains uncertain.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :IIT Bombay student suicide case: Mumbai court grants bail to accused Arman Khatri/