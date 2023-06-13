Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accused mourns death of Met Officer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Accused of Murdering Police Sergeant Claims He Felt “Sad” About His Death

Louis De Zoysa, a 25-year-old man accused of shooting dead Metropolitan Police custody sergeant Matt Ratana, has claimed he felt “sad” about the officer’s death. The incident occurred on September 25, 2020, when De Zoysa allegedly shot Ratana four times while he was handcuffed in a holding room at the custody centre in Croydon, south London. The prosecution claims that De Zoysa deliberately pulled the trigger on Ratana and that he murdered him. De Zoysa denies the charges.

Communication Difficulties During Trial

De Zoysa appeared in Northampton Crown Court to give evidence in a modified way due to communication difficulties caused by brain damage from a gunshot wound. He nodded when asked if he knew Ratana had died and said he felt “sad” about it. He agreed that CCTV footage showed him firing a gun at Ratana and that the prosecution claims he murdered him. However, when asked if he was guilty of murder, De Zoysa told his barrister, Imran Khan KC, “no,” but later said he did not know what “guilty” meant.

Denying Intent to Kill

De Zoysa has denied wanting or meaning to kill Ratana or cause him “really serious harm,” which, he said, meant “scar.” The prosecution alleges that De Zoysa pulled the trigger on purpose four times, with the first two shots hitting Ratana, the third hitting the wall during a struggle with officers, and the fourth hitting De Zoysa himself. De Zoysa sat in a wheelchair in the well of the court with a small whiteboard and marker on the desk in front of him, which he used to communicate with his barrister.

The Case Continues

The trial is ongoing, with the prosecution presenting evidence against De Zoysa. The defence has yet to present its case, and the trial is expected to last several weeks. Meanwhile, the death of Sergeant Ratana has shocked the police force and the public, with many paying tribute to him and his service. Ratana had served in the police force for over 30 years, and his death has highlighted the risks that police officers face every day in their line of duty.

Louis De Zoysa’s trial for the murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana continues, with the prosecution presenting evidence against him. De Zoysa denies the charges and claims he felt “sad” about Ratana’s death. The trial is expected to last several weeks, with the defence yet to present its case. Meanwhile, Ratana’s death has highlighted the dangers that police officers face every day in their line of duty, and many have paid tribute to his service.

