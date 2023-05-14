Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accused of Killing Girl Student in Harmu Commits Suicide in Kokar

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The accused who committed a heinous crime before taking his own life

A shocking incident in Ranchi

Ankit Ahir, a young man, became the prime suspect in the murder case of a 20-year-old student, Nivedita Nayan in Patel Nagar under Argora police station area in Ranchi. On the very next day of the crime, Ankit was found lying dead in a dilapidated house in Kokar. This incident has left the entire city in shock and disbelief.

The details of the crime

According to the police, Nivedita Nayan was shot dead by Ankit Ahir on Friday. The motive for the murder is still unknown and the police are investigating the matter. The victim’s family and friends have been left devastated by her sudden and untimely death.

The next day, on Saturday, Ankit Ahir’s body was found in a dilapidated house in Kokar. The police believe that he committed suicide by hanging himself. The reason for Ankit’s suicide is still unknown.

The aftermath of the incident

The incident has left the entire city in shock. People are struggling to come to terms with what has happened. The families of both the victim and the accused are left in a state of shock and grief.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to piece together the events that led to the murder and suicide. The authorities are also trying to understand the motive behind the crime.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better mental health awareness and support in society. The tragic end to this incident has left many wondering if things could have been different had Ankit received the help and support he needed.

The need for better mental health support

Mental health issues have become a growing concern in today’s society. Many young people are struggling with depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. It is important for society to recognize the need for better mental health support and to provide access to resources for those in need.

In the case of Ankit Ahir, his mental state is still unknown. However, the fact that he committed suicide immediately after committing a heinous crime raises questions about his mental health. It is important for society to provide support and resources for individuals struggling with mental health issues to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Conclusion

The incident in Ranchi has left a deep impact on the city and its people. The families of both the victim and the accused are left in a state of shock and grief. The incident has highlighted the need for better mental health support and resources in society.

We need to recognize the importance of mental health and provide access to resources for those who need it. It is crucial to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and to ensure the safety and well-being of our society. We must come together as a community to address these issues and work towards a better and healthier future for all.

