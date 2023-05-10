Dead – Death – Obituary News : Accused student granted bail by Sessions Court

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

IIT Bombay Student Suicide Case: Armaan Iqbal Khatri Granted Bail

The Greater Bombay Sessions Court has granted bail to Armaan Iqbal Khatri, a student accused in the IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki suicide case. The court has remarked that there is no evidence of abetment to suicide against Khatri.

No Evidence of Caste Discrimination

The court has observed that no evidence of caste discrimination and harassment was found against the accused in the Darshan Solanki suicide case to show that the applicant/accused was harassing the deceased on the basis of caste discrimination.

Suicide Note

In its ten-page order, the court mentioned that in the suicide note, apart from the name of the applicant/accused, there is no reference to any act or event under which the applicant is alleged to have willfully omitted or knowingly aided or abetted the deceased to commit suicide. There is nothing on record to show that the applicant/accused had abetted the deceased Darshan to commit suicide, except for one incident of the accused showing the paper cutter to the dead Darshan.

Darshan Solanki Suicide Case

Darshan Solanki allegedly committed suicide at IIT Bombay by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the campus on February 12 this year, a day after his semester exams ended. His family alleged foul play in his death and claimed that he faced discrimination at the campus for belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

Arrest of Armaan Iqbal Khatri

Following these complaints from the family members, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai Crime Branch police probing the suicide of an 18-year-old IIT-Bombay student arrested Khatri, a student of the same institute in connection to the case. A case was also registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Transfer of Case to SIT

Solanki belonged from Ahmedabad and was pursuing BTech at IIT Bombay. His father, Ramesh Solanki, further requested the authorities to take action against the local police for not conducting a fair probe. Following the demands for a detailed probe by his parents, on February 28, the case was transferred to the SIT.

Dispute between Solanki and Khatri

During the SIT inquiry, many students of IIT Bombay told the police that there was a dispute between Solanki and Khatri a few days before the suicide. When the police inquired about the reason, the students told them that Solanki had commented about the Muslim society, following which Khatri had threatened him.

Handwriting Report

On April 7, the SIT received a report from a handwriting expert which said the purported suicide note found in the deceased’s hostel room was written by him. “There used to be an argument between accused Armaan and Darshan, after which accused Armaan threatened him by showing a knife,” officials said. Powai police then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation was started into this matter, as per a report by ANI.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Greater Bombay Sessions Court has granted bail to Armaan Iqbal Khatri, citing no evidence of abetment to suicide against him. The court has also mentioned that there was no evidence of caste discrimination and harassment found against him in the Darshan Solanki suicide case.

News Source : Edex Live

Source Link :Sessions Court grants bail to accused student Armaan Iqbal Khatri- Edexlive/