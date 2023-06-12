Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ace Brandt, Prominent MN Businessman, Passes Away – Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ace Brandt Obituary: Remembering a Pioneer in the Upper Midwest

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ace Brandt. He was a prominent figure in the Upper Midwest, and his contributions to the fields of real estate, agricultural equipment, and industrial equipment will be deeply missed. Ace Brandt passed away at his residence in Detroit Lakes at 1701 Shorewood Drive. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones at the time of his passing.

A Life of Achievements

Ace Brandt was the president and board chairman of Brandt Holdings, a firm that conducts activities throughout the Upper Midwest. Under his leadership, Brandt Holdings became a leading player in the real estate, agricultural equipment, and industrial equipment sectors. Ace Brandt was a visionary who saw opportunities where others saw challenges. He was a man of action who was not afraid to take risks, and he left an indelible mark on the Upper Midwest.

One of the enduring legacies that Ace Brandt left behind is the Southwest Fargo’s Urban Plains development. This development can be found to the south of the Sanford Medical Center that was established by Brandt. The Urban Plains development is a testament to Ace Brandt’s vision and dedication to the Upper Midwest.

A Beautiful Residence

Ace Brandt’s residence is located in Detroit Lakes at 1701 Shorewood Drive. The property is on 14.6 acres of land and has 334 feet of lakefront. It is conveniently close to the well-known Long Bridge Bar, Grill & Marina. The primary residence has eight bedrooms and eight complete bathrooms, making it ideal for large families. In addition to the five fireplaces, the outside area features a swimming pool. The major living space encompasses a total area of 7,564 square feet. In addition, there is a guest house on the property that is 2,670 square feet in size, and there is also an outbuilding on the site that is 5,494 square feet in size and houses two different apartments.

The listing for the property describes the residence as having “open entertaining areas all facing the infinity pool area with walls of modern architectural windows, providing breathtaking water views of the lake.” The listing describes the opulent living space as having “the finest of handmade finishes coupled with stunning design and function making this home truly special.”

Farewell, Ace Brandt

Ace Brandt was a pioneer in the Upper Midwest, and his contributions will be deeply missed. He was a visionary who saw opportunities where others saw challenges. He was a man of action who was not afraid to take risks, and he left an indelible mark on the Upper Midwest. Ace Brandt’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and business leaders. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Ace Brandt death cause Ace Brandt obituary Ace Brandt recent obits Ace Brandt Minnesota Ace Brandt business man

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :Ace Brandt Obituary Minnesota, A Well Known Business Man Has Died – Death Cause – recent obits/