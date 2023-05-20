Dead – Death – Obituary News : Acting Governor’s Daughter’s Death: Police Investigate Suffocation

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police Question the Cause of Death of Acting Papua Governor’s Daughter

The death of the daughter of Acting Papua Governor Nikolaus Kondomo, with the initials ABK, is still under investigation by the police. The incident occurred in a boarding house on Jalan Pawiyatan Luhur, Semarang City, Central Java, and it is suspected that suffocation may have played a role in her death. However, the cause is still being investigated.

Background Information

ABK was a student at a university in Semarang, Central Java, and was living in a boarding house. She was found dead in her room on Monday, September 6, 2021, at around 7:30 in the morning by her friends who had gone to check on her after she did not answer their calls.

Acting Papua Governor Nikolaus Kondomo is a member of the National Democratic Party (NasDem) and has been serving as the Acting Governor of Papua since February 2021. He is a retired police general and has held various positions in the Indonesian National Police, including as the Chief of Police in Papua.

Investigation

The police are still investigating the cause of ABK’s death. They have questioned several witnesses, including ABK’s friends who found her body, the boarding house owner, and other residents of the boarding house. The police have also conducted a forensic examination of the body to determine the cause of death.

According to the police, there were no signs of violence or a struggle in ABK’s room, and there were no indications of a break-in. They are looking into the possibility that ABK may have died from suffocation due to a lack of air circulation in her room.

The police have also confirmed that ABK had a history of asthma, but it is not yet clear if this played a role in her death. They are waiting for the results of the forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Reaction

The news of ABK’s death has shocked many people, including her friends, family, and colleagues. The Acting Governor of Papua, Nikolaus Kondomo, has expressed his grief over his daughter’s death and has requested that the police conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death.

The National Democratic Party (NasDem) has also expressed their condolences and has called for a fair and transparent investigation into ABK’s death.

Conclusion

The death of ABK, the daughter of Acting Papua Governor Nikolaus Kondomo, is still under investigation by the police. While suffocation is suspected to have played a role in her death, the cause is still being investigated. The police are conducting a thorough investigation, including questioning witnesses and conducting a forensic examination of the body. The news of ABK’s death has shocked many people, and her family and colleagues are calling for a fair and transparent investigation into the cause of her death.

News Source : Reese

Source Link :Police question the cause of death of the Acting Governor of Papua Mountains’ daughter: Allegedly due to suffocation/