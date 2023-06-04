Dead – Death – Obituary News : Active member of Sacred Heart Church passes away (60 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Myles Sheridan: A Life Well-Lived

On June 2, 2023, the world lost a gentle and kind soul, Myles Sheridan. He passed away quietly at home, surrounded by his devoted family in Attycunnane, Belmullet, County Mayo. Myles was a cherished father, admired grandfather, and a beloved member of his community. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Myles was born in Belmullet in 1955 to Jim and Mary Sheridan. He grew up with his sisters Rosaleen and Anne and his six brothers- and sisters-in-law. Myles had a great sense of community and was always there to lend a helping hand to his neighbors and friends. He lived a simple life and was content with the little things, always grateful for what he had.

Myles was married to his beloved wife Breda for over 40 years. Together, they raised six children: Nicola, Edel, Noel, Deirbhle, Zita, and Ciara. Myles was a devoted father who instilled his values of kindness, compassion, and generosity in his children. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Katie, Laura, Danny, Niamh, Sarah, Philly, Caragh, Grace Miley Rose, and Elijah. Myles was always there to support them in their endeavors and was their biggest cheerleader.

Myles was a man of faith and was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Belmullet. He was a regular churchgoer and a devout Catholic. He found comfort in his faith and always believed in the power of prayer. Myles was a true believer in the power of community and was actively involved in his local church. He served as a volunteer and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Myles was a hardworking man who spent most of his life as a farmer. He was passionate about his work and took great pride in providing for his family. He was a man of few words but always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, tending to his animals and crops. He had a deep love for nature and appreciated the beauty of the world around him.

Myles was a man of integrity and lived his life with honesty and sincerity. He was respected by all who knew him and was known for his kind heart and gentle nature. Myles was a man of few possessions but was rich in love and friendship. He had a profound impact on the lives of those around him and will be deeply missed.

Myles may be gone, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. His family, friends, and community will remember him as a kind, gentle, and compassionate man who lived a life well-lived. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on through his family and all those whose lives he touched.

Myles’ funeral will be held at the Sacred Heart Church in Belmullet on Monday, followed by burial in Emlybeg Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic situation, the funeral will be held in a limited capacity, with only close family and friends in attendance. However, the church will show a live video of the funeral mass, allowing those who cannot attend to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, as a tribute to Myles’ kindness and compassion.

Rest in peace, Myles Sheridan. You will be deeply missed, but your memory will live on forever.

