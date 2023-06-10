Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh dies at 52

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor and Comedian Mike Batayeh, Known for His Role in “Breaking Bad,” Passes Away at 52

On June 1, 2023, Mike Batayeh, an actor and comedian known for his role as laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in the hit TV series “Breaking Bad,” passed away at his home in Michigan at the age of 52. His sister confirmed to TMZ that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

A Comedic Talent

Batayeh was a talented comedian and actor with a career spanning over two decades. He appeared in various TV shows, including “CSI: Miami,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” However, it was his role in “Breaking Bad” that brought him widespread recognition.

In the show, Batayeh portrayed Dennis Markowski, the manager of a laundromat that serves as a front for money laundering. His character was a recurring one, appearing in multiple episodes in 2011 and 2012.

A Great Loss

Following his passing, Batayeh’s family released a statement expressing their grief and gratitude for the joy he brought into their lives and the lives of others:

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

His manager also confirmed that a memorial service will be held in Plymouth, Michigan, next week to honor Batayeh’s memory.

A Legacy of Laughter

Although Batayeh’s life was cut short, his comedic talent and contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten. His ability to make people laugh and bring joy to their lives will continue to be celebrated by those who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Mike Batayeh.

News Source : KRDO

Source Link :Mike Batayeh, ‘Breaking Bad’ actor and comedian, dead at 52/