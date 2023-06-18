Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Arumugam of Sarpatta Parambarai Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Boxer Arumugam of Sarpatta Parambarai passes away at 68 due to health issues

On June 17, 2023, the boxing world was left in shock as the legendary boxer of Sarpatta Parambarai, Arumugam, passed away due to health issues at a private hospital in Chennai. The news was confirmed by media reports, which stated that the 68-year-old boxer was suffering from liver issues for a while and was admitted to the hospital on Friday after his health deteriorated.

Arumugam was a renowned boxer during the 1980s and was also hailed as the knockout king by fans. He was seen fighting for the Sarpatta Parambarai in boxing matches during the 1980s. He participated in about 128 professional boxing matches and won all of them by a knockout. His contribution to Indian boxing is immense and he will always be remembered as a true legend of the sport.

Interestingly, Arumugam was not only famous for his boxing skills but also his performances in several movies like Wa Quarter Cutting and Aranya Kantam. He was a versatile personality who not only excelled in the ring but also on the silver screen.

The media reports also suggested that Sarpatta Parambarai director Pa Ranjith came directly to Arumugam and heard his story following which he directed the Tamil period sports action film. The film was a huge success and showcased the life of boxers in North Chennai during the 1970s.

Apart from his contribution to the world of boxing and cinema, Arumugam was also the bodyguard of the late former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. AIADMK Minister Jayakumar paid tribute to Arumugam, highlighting his contributions to the state and the country.

Several celebrities from the audience also paid tribute to the late boxer, expressing their condolences to his family and friends. Arumugam’s legacy will always be remembered by boxing fans all over the world as he inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness in their fields.

In conclusion, the passing away of Arumugam is a great loss to the world of boxing and cinema. His contribution to the sport and the film industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations for years to come. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

