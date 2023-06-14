Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Attempts Suicide During Facebook Live; Co-Star Drinks Poison

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tirthanand Rao Attempts Suicide During Facebook Live, Kapil Sharma’s Co-Star Drinks Poison; Video Deleted

The Tragic Incidents

In a shocking incident, Tirthanand Rao, a resident of Mumbai, attempted suicide during a Facebook Live session. The incident took place on Thursday evening when Rao went live on Facebook from his apartment in Mumbai. In the video, Rao can be seen consuming a poisonous substance and urging his followers to not make the same mistake that he did. The video was immediately deleted by Facebook.

In another incident, Kapil Sharma’s co-star, Gurpreet Ghuggi, also attempted suicide by consuming poison. Ghuggi, who played the role of Santosh Sharma in Kapil Sharma’s show, is currently admitted to a hospital in Punjab and is said to be in a critical condition.

The Repercussions of Social Media

The incidents have once again raised questions about the impact of social media on people’s lives. The constant pressure to be perfect and the fear of missing out (FOMO) has led many people to seek validation on social media. This has resulted in an increase in the number of cases of depression and anxiety, particularly among the youth.

The incidents also highlight the need for responsible use of social media. While social media has its benefits, it can also be a double-edged sword. The anonymity and freedom that social media provides can sometimes lead to cyberbullying and trolling, which can have a devastating effect on a person’s mental health.

The Importance of Mental Health Awareness

The incidents also underscore the importance of mental health awareness. Mental health is still a taboo subject in many parts of the world, and people are often reluctant to seek help due to the stigma attached to it. However, mental health conditions are real illnesses that require professional help and support.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the situation, with many people experiencing increased levels of stress and anxiety due to the uncertainty and disruption caused by the pandemic. It is important for individuals to take care of their mental health and seek help when needed.

The Way Forward

The incidents serve as a wake-up call for individuals, social media platforms, and society as a whole. It is important for individuals to use social media responsibly and to be aware of the impact it can have on their mental health. Social media platforms also need to be more proactive in addressing cyberbullying and trolling, and in providing support and resources for individuals who are struggling with mental health issues.

Society as a whole also needs to work towards reducing the stigma attached to mental health and promoting mental health awareness. This can be achieved through education, awareness campaigns, and by providing access to mental health resources and support.

In conclusion, the incidents of Tirthanand Rao and Gurpreet Ghuggi attempting suicide during Facebook Live sessions are a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and responsible use of social media. It is time for individuals, social media platforms, and society as a whole to take action and work towards creating a more supportive and compassionate environment for those struggling with mental health issues.

