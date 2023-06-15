Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Attempts Suicide on Facebook Live: What’s the Reason?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On a recent Facebook live video, Kapil Sharma’s co-actor, Tirthanand Rao, attempted suicide. The news has shocked the entertainment industry and his fans. Tirthanand Rao has appeared in many popular TV shows, including Wagle Ki Duniya and Comedy Circus Ki Ajoobe.

Who is Tirthanand Rao?

Tirthanand Rao is a well-known actor and comedian who has worked with Kapil Sharma in several TV shows. He has a significant fan following and is known for his comic timing. He has also worked in the popular TV show Wagle Ki Duniya.

This was not the first time that Tirthanand Rao attempted suicide during a live session. He had done the same in 2021. According to reports, Tirthanand attempted suicide during a Facebook live session. The video was disturbing, and many of his fans were shocked and concerned about his wellbeing.

Why did Tirthanand Rao attempt suicide?

In a conversation with an outlet, Tirthanand Rao mentioned that he had an argument with his live-in partner over relationship issues, which led him to take this step. He also revealed that he was facing financial problems, and his family had abandoned him. When he was admitted to the hospital, his mother and brother did not come to see him, and they did not spend any money on his treatment.

Tirthanand Rao held a woman responsible for his condition and revealed how he had been tortured by her. As of now, the police are investigating the matter, and no further information has been provided.

The importance of mental health

The incident highlights the importance of mental health and the need to address issues related to it. Suicide is not the solution to any problem, and it only causes pain and suffering for those who care about you. It is essential to seek help and support from loved ones or a mental health professional.

Tirthanand Rao’s attempt to take his own life is a reminder that mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of their social status. It is essential to raise awareness and break the stigma associated with mental health problems.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health issues or having suicidal thoughts, please seek help. You can reach out to a mental health professional or a suicide prevention helpline for support.

Conclusion

The incident involving Tirthanand Rao is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the need to address issues related to it. Suicide is not the solution to any problem, and it only causes pain and suffering for those who care about you. It is essential to seek help and support from loved ones or a mental health professional.

We hope that Tirthanand Rao gets the help and support he needs to overcome his problems and lead a healthy and happy life.

