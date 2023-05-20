Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father and Famous Astrologer P Khurana Passes Away in Mohali

The Bollywood industry mourns the loss of P Khurana, father of actor Ayushmann Khurrana and a renowned astrologer. The senior Khurana passed away in Mohali, leaving behind a legacy of astrological knowledge and predictions. Khurana was a respected figure in the industry, having worked with several Bollywood celebrities over the years. Many actors took to social media to express their condolences, including Ayushmann, who posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, calling his father his “biggest inspiration.” The news of Khurana’s passing has left the industry in shock, with many mourning the loss of a revered figure.

Amitabh Bachchan Leaves Fans Wondering with Mysterious “Arrested” Post

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a photo on social media with a police car and captioned it “arrested.” The cryptic post left fans wondering what the actor was up to. Some speculated that it could be a promotional stunt for an upcoming film, while others suggested that it could be related to Bachchan’s recent foray into digital content. Bachchan is known for his playful and mysterious social media posts, and this one was no exception. It remains to be seen what the actor has in store for his fans.

Ranveer Singh to Make Cameo Appearance with Shah Rukh Khan in Aryan Khan’s Debut Film

The highly anticipated debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been the talk of the town for months. And now, it has been reported that actor Ranveer Singh will be making a cameo appearance in the film. The news has sent fans into a frenzy, with many excited to see the two actors share the screen for the first time. Aryan’s debut has been highly anticipated, with many speculating about the kind of role he will play in the film. With Ranveer’s inclusion, the excitement around the film has only increased.

Giorgia Andriani Spotted in Hot Workout Outfit in the City

Giorgia Andriani, the Italian model and actor who is dating actor Arbaaz Khan, was recently spotted in the city in a hot workout outfit. The model looked stunning in a black sports bra and yoga pants, showing off her toned figure. Andriani has been making waves in the industry with her bold fashion choices and her relationship with Khan. The couple has been spotted together on several occasions, sparking rumors about their relationship. Andriani’s latest appearance has only added to her growing fan base.

Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Juhi Chawla’s Daughter on Graduation

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have been good friends for decades, and their bond has only grown stronger with time. Recently, Khan took to Twitter to congratulate Chawla’s daughter on her graduation. The actor posted a sweet message, calling the young graduate a “rockstar.” The gesture has won Khan praise from fans, who appreciate the warmth and affection he displays towards his friends. Khan has always been known for his generosity and kindness, and this latest gesture is a testament to that.

