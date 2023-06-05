Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Barry Newman Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Barry Newman: The Talented Actor Behind “Vanishing Point” and “Petrocelli”

On May 11, 2022, the acting industry lost one of its most talented actors, Barry Newman. The Emmy-nominated actor was best known for his roles in the cult action thriller film “Vanishing Point” and as the eponymous lawyer in the NBC series “Petrocelli”. Newman’s death was confirmed by his wife Angela, but no further information was given on why the actor’s death was not reported since, and no cause of death was given.

Born on November 7, 1930, in Boston, Newman attended Boston Latin School and Brandeis University before pursuing his passion for acting under the guidance of famed filmmaker Lee Strasberg. Newman’s early career included his stint on Broadway and his role in the 1970 film “The Lawyer”. However, it was his iconic role as Kowalski in the Richard C. Sarafian film “Vanishing Point” that cemented his status as a cult icon.

In “Vanishing Point”, Newman played a Vietnam veteran/ex-stock car driver/dishonorably discharged cop who was given the job of driving a white 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440 Magnum from Denver to San Francisco. The film also starred Cleavon Little, Dean Jagger, and Victoria Medlin and became a cult classic for its high-speed car chases and Newman’s portrayal of a man on the run.

Newman’s other notable role was as defense lawyer Anthony Petrocelli in the 1970 movie “The Lawyer”. The film was based on the case of Cleveland surgeon Sam Sheppard, who was convicted and later exonerated in the murder of his wife. The story also inspired the making of “The Fugitive” franchise. Newman’s portrayal of Petrocelli earned him an Emmy nomination and the series ran for two seasons on NBC.

In addition to his iconic roles in “Vanishing Point” and “Petrocelli”, Newman also appeared in several other TV shows and films. Some of his recent TV shows include “The O.C.” in 2005 and the 1999 Eddie Murphy-Steve Martin comedy “Bowfinger”. He also appeared in films like the 2002 comedy “40 Days and 40 Nights” and the 1996 Sylvester Stallone action film “Daylight”.

Unfortunately, Newman’s acting career was cut short after he was diagnosed with vocal-cord cancer in 2009. Despite this setback, Newman continued to work on his craft and his final project was the 2022 independent film “Finding Hannah”. His talent and dedication to his craft will be missed by his fans and the industry.

In conclusion, Barry Newman was a talented actor who brought his characters to life with his nuanced performances. His role in “Vanishing Point” and “Petrocelli” will forever be etched in the hearts of his fans. Newman’s legacy will continue to inspire aspiring actors and his contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come. Rest in peace, Barry Newman.

