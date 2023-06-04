Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Barry Newman dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barry Newman, Star of “The Vanishing Point” and “Petrocelli,” Dies at 92

Barry Newman, known for his roles in the cult classic film “The Vanishing Point” and as the titular character in the television series “Petrocelli,” passed away on May 11 at the age of 92. His wife, Angela, confirmed his passing at NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center.

A Diverse Acting Career

Newman’s acting career spanned Broadway, film, and television. He made his Broadway debut in 1957 and went on to star in productions like “What Makes Sammy Run?” and “The Mousetrap.” On television, he appeared in shows such as “Naked City” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

However, Newman is perhaps best known for his roles in “The Vanishing Point” and “Petrocelli.” In “The Vanishing Point,” he played Kowalski, a Vietnam veteran and ex-cop who attempts to drive a Dodge Challenger across the western United States. The film has since become a cult classic and is a favorite of director Steven Spielberg.

“Petrocelli,” which aired from 1974 to 1976, saw Newman in the role of an unconventional defense attorney. The show was based on a TV movie that Newman had previously starred in, “Night Games.”

A Life in Acting

Born in Boston in 1930, Newman initially had aspirations to become an anthropologist before turning to acting. He studied under Lee Strasberg and made his Broadway debut in 1957.

Throughout his career, Newman worked alongside the likes of Sylvester Stallone and starred in films such as “Daylight” and “The Lime.” His last on-screen role was in the 2002 film “40 Days and 40 Nights.”

Newman’s career was cut short in 2009 when he was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer. However, he recently reunited with Sidney J. Furie, the director of “The Lawyer,” to star in the independent film “Find Hannah,” set for release in 2022.

A Legacy in Film and Television

Newman’s work in “The Vanishing Point” and “Petrocelli” has cemented his legacy in film and television. Both projects have gained a following over the years, with “The Vanishing Point” in particular becoming a cult classic.

Newman’s diverse career and memorable performances have left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. He will be remembered as a talented actor who brought depth and nuance to his roles.

