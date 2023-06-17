Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Brett Hadley dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brett Hadley, Beloved Actor of \’The Young and the Restless\’ Dies at 92

The entertainment industry has lost another great talent as Brett Hadley, known for his role as the father of Paul Williams in the daytime television series “The Young and the Restless,” passed away at the age of 92. According to reports, the veteran actor died on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in his craft.

Hadley’s close friend, Darcy Lee, shared the news of his passing and described him as a “wonderful, sweet and kind man.” Fans of “The Young and the Restless” also expressed their condolences on social media, praising Hadley’s performance on the show.

Born on September 25, 1930, in Louisville, Kentucky, Hadley had a passion for drama and pursued it by attending the University of New Mexico. He then started his career at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, where he honed his craft and developed his acting skills.

Hadley’s onscreen debut was in 1969, when he appeared in an episode of NBC’s “The Name of the Game.” He then went on to make several appearances on ABC’s “Marcus Welby, M.D.” in various roles. Throughout his career, he appeared in numerous television shows such as “Room 222,” “Ironside,” “Police Story,” “Kojak,” “The Waltons,” “The Rockford Files,” “The Colbys,” and “Highway to Heaven.”

Aside from his television work, Hadley also had roles in films such as “The Mad Bomber” (1973), “Funny Lady” (1975), “Next of Kin” (1989), and “The Babe” (1992). He was a versatile actor who could portray various characters with ease, making him a sought-after talent in the industry.

Hadley’s most notable role was as the father of Paul Williams in “The Young and the Restless.” He joined the show in 1980 and remained until 1990, when his character mysteriously disappeared. Fans praised his performance on the show, as he brought depth and emotion to his character, making him a memorable part of the show’s history.

Hadley’s last acting role was in 2015 when he starred in Anthony Lawrence’s comedy short “Dreamcatchers.” Despite his age, he continued to pursue his passion for acting, proving that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing one’s dreams.

The entertainment industry has lost an icon in Brett Hadley, but his legacy will live on through his body of work. He was a talented actor who brought life to his characters, capturing the hearts of audiences around the world. His contribution to the industry will not be forgotten, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Farewell, Brett Hadley, and thank you for the memories.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Veteran actor Brett Hadley passes away/