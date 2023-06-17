Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Brett Hadley dies at age 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Young and the Restless loses a beloved star: Brett Hadley

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of another great talent as Brett Hadley, best known for his role in the hit daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless, passed away on Wednesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 92-year-old actor died peacefully at his home in California.

A Kind and Wonderful Man

Brett Hadley was not just a talented actor but also a kind and wonderful man. His close friend, Darcy Lee, shared her thoughts on his passing, saying, “He was a wonderful, sweet and kind man.”

A Long and Successful Career

Born on September 25, 1930, in Louisville, Kentucky, Hadley attended the University of New Mexico to study drama. He started his career at the esteemed Goodman Theatre in Chicago and quickly made a name for himself in the industry.

He made his onscreen debut on a 1969 episode of NBC’s The Name of the Game and appeared 10 times on ABC’s Marcus Welby, M.D., in various roles. He also featured in Room 222, Ironside, Police Story, Kojak, The Waltons, The Rockford Files, The Colbys, and Highway to Heaven. He even had parts in films such as The Mad Bomber (1973), Funny Lady (1975), Next of Kin (1989), and The Babe (1992).

A Beloved Role in The Young and the Restless

Hadley’s most beloved role was that of Doug Davidson’s on-screen father, Paul Williams, in the hit daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless. He joined the show in 1980 and remained with the series until 1990 when his character mysteriously disappeared.

His portrayal of Paul Williams’ father touched the hearts of many fans, and he will always be remembered for his contribution to the show’s success. His performance earned him the admiration and respect of his colleagues in the industry as well as the love and appreciation of his fans.

A Lasting Legacy

Brett Hadley’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His talent, kindness, and warmth will always be remembered fondly, and his contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten.

Although he may no longer be with us, his work will continue to inspire future generations of actors and entertainers. His passing is a great loss to the industry, but his memory will live on forever.

