Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Brett Hadley Passes Away at Age 92

Los Angeles: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Brett Hadley Passes Away at 92

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Brett Hadley, a veteran actor who made his mark in television and film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hadley passed away on Wednesday at the age of 92. The news was confirmed by his close friend Darcy Lee, who described him as a “wonderful, sweet and kind man.”

Hadley is best known for his role as the father of Doug Davidson’s character, Paul Williams, in the daytime soap opera ‘The Young and the Restless.’ He joined the show in 1980 and stayed with it for a decade until his character mysteriously disappeared in 1990. Hadley’s portrayal of Carl Williams, a wealthy businessman who had a tumultuous relationship with his son, earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fan following.

Born on September 25, 1930, in Louisville, Kentucky, Hadley had a passion for acting from a young age. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he studied drama, and later honed his skills at the prestigious Goodman Theatre in Chicago. His talent and dedication soon caught the attention of Hollywood producers, and he landed his first TV role in 1969 on NBC’s ‘The Name of the Game.’

Over the next few decades, Hadley appeared in numerous TV shows and films, showcasing his versatility and range as an actor. He had recurring roles on ABC’s ‘Marcus Welby, MD,’ where he played different characters in ten episodes, and on CBS’s ‘The Colbys,’ where he portrayed Walter Lankershim in several episodes. He also made guest appearances on popular shows such as ‘Room 222,’ ‘Ironside,’ ‘Police Story,’ ‘Kojak,’ ‘The Waltons,’ and ‘The Rockford Files.’

Hadley’s film credits include ‘The Mad Bomber’ (1973), ‘Funny Lady’ (1975), ‘Next of Kin’ (1989), and ‘The Babe’ (1992). In each of these movies, he demonstrated his ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters, whether they were villains or supporting players.

Despite his impressive resume, Hadley never lost his passion for acting and continued to pursue his craft until his final years. In 2015, he starred in a comedy short called ‘Dreamcatchers,’ directed by Anthony Lawrence, which showcased his comedic timing and improvisational skills.

As news of Hadley’s passing spreads across the entertainment world, fans and colleagues alike are paying tribute to his talent, dedication, and kindness. Doug Davidson, his former co-star on ‘The Young and the Restless,’ tweeted, “Brett Hadley was a wonderful actor and an even better man. I learned so much from him. Rest In Peace, my friend.” Others have shared their memories of working with Hadley and praised his professionalism and generosity on set.

Brett Hadley’s legacy as a performer and as a human being will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew him. His contribution to the entertainment industry and to the lives of those he touched will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Brett Hadley.

News Source : ANI

