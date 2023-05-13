Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Charles Inojie Survives Construction Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nollywood Actor Charles Inojie Cheats Death in Construction Accident

Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie, has declared that the devil has been utterly disgraced as he cheats death in a construction accident. The movie star was involved in a structural failure or construction accident after a water tank collapsed on his seat minutes after he stood up on Friday, May 12th, 2023.

He shared the news on Instagram along with a picture of the wrecked water tank lying on the floor with all its content spilled out. “Again, God came through for me to the devil’s utter disgrace,” Nollywood actor Charles Inojie wrote.

Reacting, some Nigerians on social media joined him to thank God on his behalf while others believe that they could have been avoided. Here are some comments NOLLYWOOD LIFE gathered below:

Daddy Freeze’s Reaction

Radio personality Daddy Freeze wrote, “Devil ke? Poor construction, substandard materials, and lack of maintenance create the evil Nigerians attribute to the devil.”

Marticiple1’s Reaction

@marticiple1 wrote, “You’re lucky… However, I could only relate it to the usually failed integrity and substandard architectural work all over Nigeria.”

Db_jewelry_husbandbags’ Reaction

@db_jewelry_husbandbags wrote, “Thank God, he is okay, thank God for his life, it’s either the weight is too much for the iron or it’s expired.”

Batanso’s Reaction

@batanso wrote, “Devil don too suffer for human being hand.”

This is not the first time Charles Inojie will cheat death, according to a report published on GHGossip, the actor was reported to have survived a robbery incident in which the robbers took away all his personal belongings.

It is important to note that construction accidents and structural failures are not uncommon in Nigeria. Poor construction practices, substandard materials, and lack of maintenance are some of the factors responsible for these accidents. It is imperative that the government and relevant regulatory agencies take necessary actions to ensure that construction standards are upheld and maintained.

Furthermore, individuals must also take responsibility for their safety by ensuring that they are present in safe and secure environments. It is also important to seek redress when necessary and hold those responsible for accidents accountable.

In conclusion, we thank God for Charles Inojie’s survival and urge all stakeholders to take necessary actions to prevent such accidents from reoccurring.

News Source : Nollywood Life

Source Link :Actor Charles Inojie Cheats Death In Construction Accident/