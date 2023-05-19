Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Chevvaha Rasu, known for ‘Baruthiveeran’, dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

‘Baruthiveeran’ fame actor Chevvaha Rasu passed away due to ill health

Actor Chevvaha Rasu, who gained fame for his role as ‘Pinandinny’ in the Tamil film Baruthiveeran, passed away on 2nd June 2021 due to ill health. He was 65 years old.

Early life and career

Chevvaha Rasu was born in the town of Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. He began his acting career in the 1980s and appeared in several films over the years. He gained recognition for his role in Bharathiraja’s film Eastern Seemaiyele, which was released in 1987. He also acted in films like Maina and Kandaswamy.

‘Baruthiveeran’

Chevvaha Rasu gained popularity among audiences for his role as ‘Pinandinny’ in the Tamil film Baruthiveeran, which was released in 2007. The film was directed by debutant director S. P. Jananathan and starred actor R. K. as the lead. Chevvaha Rasu’s portrayal of the character ‘Pinandinny’ was widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

Other notable works

Aside from Baruthiveeran, Chevvaha Rasu has acted in several other films that were well-received by audiences. He appeared in films like Maina, Kandaswamy, and Poomagal Oorvalam, among others. He was also a well-known stage actor and was part of several theatre productions throughout his career.

Personal life

Chevvaha Rasu was married and had two children. He was known to be a humble and kind-hearted person who treated everyone with respect. He was also actively involved in social work and was associated with several NGOs that worked towards the welfare of underprivileged children.

Final thoughts

Chevvaha Rasu’s passing has left a void in the Tamil film industry. He was a talented actor who was appreciated for his work by audiences and critics alike. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered, and his fans will miss him dearly.

May his soul rest in peace.

